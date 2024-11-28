Three Things New York Giants Must Do to Beat Dallas Cowboys
The Thanksgiving Day matchup between NFC East rival New York Giants (2-9) and Dallas Cowboys (4-7) might not be exactly what the schedule makers had hoped for when they slotted the game into the prime afternoon spot, given the two teams’s records.
But make no mistake: there’s a lot at stake for both teams, probably more so for the Giants, who are looking to snap a seven-game slide in games played in Dallas and a six-game losing streak in which they haven’t won a game this season since early October.
Can the Giants, who many have given up on this year, pull it off? If they are to win the game, here are three reasons why they’ll do so.
Run the Ball
The Cowboys have struggled mightily against the run this season, allowing 150.8 rushing yards per game, ranking 31st in the league. This glaring weakness sets the stage for Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. to have a breakout performance.
Tracy has been a revelation for New York this season, recording 587 yards on 116 carries while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per attempt. His combination of vision, burst, and ability to break tackles makes him a dangerous threat against a defense that has struggled to consistently maintain gap integrity and tackle.
Dallas' run defense woes were on full display in their Week 10 loss to the Eagles, where they gave up 187 rushing yards. If the Giants can establish Tracy early and control the game's tempo, they'll keep Dallas' offense off the field and create manageable situations for their offense.
A strong showing from the running game will also open opportunities for play-action passes, putting added pressure on the Cowboys' secondary.
Given the Giants’ delicate situation at quarterback–starter Tommy DeVito is unlikely to play, which would leave the Giants with projected starter Drew Lock and backup Tim Boyle–leaning heavily on the running game makes sense.
Force Turnovers
The one thing the Giants could use more of this season is turnovers.
The Giants have just eight turnovers this season, including one interception in Week 1. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have been turnover-prone in 2024, giving up the ball 21 times, the second-worst in the NFL.
Dallas is also tied for the league lead (with the Raiders) in fumbles, with ten on the season. If the Giants can grab a few takeaways in this game to give their offense an advantageous starting field position, that would go a long way toward helping the cause.
Force Missed Tackles
Want another Cowboys weakness this season? Dallas, per Pro Football Focus, has 103 missed tackles on the season, 31 of which have come over the last four games. The Giants receivers (including tight ends and running backs) have forced 31 missed tackles in the passing game, while the runners have forced 61 missed tackles.
As is well known, a missed tackle can easily turn a minimal gain into a longer gain. For the Giants, who need every advantage they can get in this contest, forcing a few missed tackles against a team that hasn’t been sharp in this football fundamentals should help them at least keep it close.