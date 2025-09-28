Who’s In, Who’s Out for Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s NFL Starting Debut
All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the change in the offense that the team has been working on this week in practice.
The Giants are expected to run an offense similar to what Dart ran at Ole Miss. That offensive system is expected to feature a lot of quick game passing, a high no-huddle rate, and a high rate of RPOs.
But who won’t be a part of Dart’s big day? Here is the list of healthy scratches for the Giants
- Tight end Thomas Fidone II
- Offensive lineman Evan Neal
- Safety Beaux Brade
- Quarterback Jameis Winston II (emergency quarterback)
They join the following players who were either declared out due to injury or whose status was in doubt as of Friday.
- Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (shoulder)
- Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle)
- Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot)
This is the third straight missed game due to injury for Nunez-Roches and the second straight missed game for Golston, whom the Giants added in free agency in the offseason.
The Giants promoted defensive lineman Elijah Garcia from their practice squad on Saturday to provide some defensive line depth. Garcia has been on the gameday roster every week this season, the first three times as a standard practice squad elevation.
The Chargers' inactive players are:
- Receiver Derius Davis
- Safety R.J. Mickens
- Cornerback Nikko Reed
- Guard Mekhi Becton
- Tight end Will Dissly
- Defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia
