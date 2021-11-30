5 Plays that Stood Out in Giants' Win Over Eagles

Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at the five plays that stood out most in the Giants' 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Everyone was interested in what the Giants offense would look like, and for the record, it looked pretty similar to what we’ve seen the entire season.

People did not consider what the defense was facing and how difficult the task would be to shut down an offense that finally found an identity through its rush offense.

The defense came out and used a bend but don’t break philosophy mixed with some luck to keep a potent Eagles offense out of the end zone. In the end, the plays that made the difference were both the result of preparation and opportunity.

That is all you want as a player and as a fan of a team. It was only fitting that on the night that defensive great Michael Strahan was honored, a great defensive performance was on the menu for New York.

Here is a look at the five plays that mattered most in the win.

3rd-and-5, NYG 20, 1:15, Q1

The Play: Interception halts Eagles first potential scoring drive.

On their second drive of the contest, Philadelphia was on a nine-play 54-yard drive that moved into the red zone of the Giants. They used a steady mix of runs and passes to get the ball down the field, and after a first down run and second down pass netted just three yards, they were staring at a 3rd-and-five.

On the play, the Giants chose to only send four rushers. They played a combination man/zone coverage in the secondary, and it took away any quick or immediate reads for Hurts to throw to. He could have checked it down to the back, but there was a linebacker in zone coverage in the area where the back was positioned.

Instead, Hurts, who had plenty of time to throw, pushed the ball down the middle of the field too far out of the receiver's reach but right into the chest of Darnay Holmes, who corralled it and returned it for a 15 yard gain. This killed the first scoring opportunity for Philly.

1st-and-10 NYG 21, :53, Q2

The Play: Holding Penalty Negates Eagles Touchdown

After a three-and-out Eagles series sandwiched by two Giants series where they moved the ball but were unable to come away with points, Philadelphia was threatening again. They were over five minutes into a drive that started at their 7-yard line. Now they were right outside the red zone of the Giants on the 21-yard line.

Boston Scott races into the end zone on what he believes is another touchdown against the Giants, a team he has feasted on, only to discover a holding penalty called on guard Nick Herbig.

It not only took the score off the board, but it backed the Eagles up eight yards and made it first down an 18 to go with only 46 seconds remaining in the first half. Now the Eagles had to press if they wanted to score before the end of the half.

3rd-and-Goal NYG 9, :08, Q2

The Play: Interception keeps more points off the board for the Eagles.

The Eagles responded positively to the touchdown being called back, and now four plays after, they were down to the 9-yard line on third down with eight seconds remaining and no timeouts. So you can be sure it is going to be a pass. They will look to take a shot into the end zone, and if it is incomplete, they will settle for a game-tying field goal. The fact that they get the ball back after halftime is more intriguing because it is a chance to create separation between the teams on the scoreboard.

On the snap, the Giants initially look like they will blitz 5, but as they are apt to do when linebacker Tae Crowder sees the running back vacating the backfield, he peels off and picks up the back. As Hurts is flushed to his right trying to buy time, he throws the ball to the back, but the back falls, and Crowder is there to collect the interception and stop the Eagles' chances of scoring before halftime.

Play 2: 1st-and-Goal PHI 1, 6:50, Q3

The Play: Crazy touchdown catch

The defense was able to get yet another stop turning the Eagles over on downs and giving the offense great field position. The Giants went on a nine-play 58-yard drive and now sat at the 1-yard line looking to punch it in for a touchdown. A penalty gave them an automatic first down, and so the presumption by everyone in the building was that this was probably going to be a handoff.

Instead, the Giants ran a play-action fake, and tight end Chris Myarick was lined up on the left side. He pushes to the right and then slips out left. Daniel Jones hits him directly in the chest, and the ball goes through his arms.

As the ball is falling towards the ground, Myarick is somehow able to trap the ball between his legs so that it does not fall to the ground, therefore securing the touchdown. Adding to the intrigue is that Myarick is a Philly native, so a touchdown against his home team must have held so much more weight.

1st-and-10 NYG 49, 1:39, Q4

The play: Fumble ends the Eagles' chance of tying the game.

The Giants defense had held up under tremendous pressure all game, and they were asked to hold up again. The Eagles were moving with pace because time was running out. They were inside two minutes and over the 50-yard line. The Eagles went back to Boston Scott on the run, and he took off to the right.

As he was running, big Dexter Lawrence could get his hands on Scott and pop the ball loose. Safety Julian Love was able to jump on the ball and recover it for the Giants. The play ended what should have been the last realistic shot the Eagles had to win the game.

Ultimately we know that they could get the ball back again and threaten to score, but another dropped pass sealed their fate as the Giants were able to find a way to win.

Final Thoughts

The Giants have been able to perform well in these gritty games. Even though the run defense left a lot to be desired, they made plays when needed and held it down enough for the offense to get a couple of scores on the board, and that was enough to win it to make Strahan proud of the effort.

