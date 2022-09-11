Giants at Titans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants begin a new era on Sunday afternoon when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in the 2022 regular-season season opener.
The Giants, led by new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, are looking to put the entire league on notice with a big win in Tennessee. This will be the first time we see these new systems in action against other starting units, as most of the preseason, the Giants only faced backups.
The biggest storyline for the Giants heading into this week and the rest of the season will be how this offense will look with some added talent and another new system. Quarterback Daniel Jones enters this season with his third offensive system in four years, not an ideal situation for many quarterbacks. However, there is a lot of optimism that even with an improved offensive line and healthy weapons (for now), Jones and the offense can put up respectable numbers.
The Titans are coming off a 12-5 season and the No. 1 seed in last year's AFC playoff field. Running back Derrick Henry had over 900 rushing yards and ten touchdowns last season in just eight games and is hard to stop. The Titans' run defense last year allowed just 1,438 yards on 3.9 yards per carry, second and third in the league, respectively.
Sunday also marks the beginning of the Brian Daboll era for the Giants, the 20th head coach in franchise history. Daboll’s first game as an NFL head coach comes against a familiar face in Tennessee Head Coach Mike Vrabel. The two were part of Bill Belichick's Patriots team from 2001-2006, with Daboll serving as a defensive assistant (2001) and wide receivers coach (2002-2006) and Vrabel playing linebacker.
Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.
New York Giants (0-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-0)
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:25pm ET
Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Regular Season History: This is the 13th meeting between the Giants and Titans. The Giants and Titans all-time record is tied at 6-6, dating back to when Tennessee was the Houston Oilers. From 1973-1994, the Giants won five straight matchups against the Oilers/Titans. Tennessee came roaring back with five straight wins of their own from 1997-2010. The last two matchups have been split, with the Giants winning 36-7 in 2014 and the Titans winning 17-0 in 2018. The Giants have a 3-3 record on the road against the Titans.
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Play-by-Play. Mark Sanchez, , Analyst. Laura Okim, Sideline)
Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline); Giants- SiriusXM 158 or 385 and the SXM App; Titans - SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App
Spread: New York Giants +5.5 (-110) | Tennessee Titans -5.5 (+110)
Moneyline: Giants (+205) | Tennessee Titans (-250)
Total: 43.5 – Giants Under (-110) | Tennessee Titans Over (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)
- RB Derrick Henry (TEN): +370
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +650
- WR Robert Woods (TEN): +900
- WR Treylon Burks (TEN): +1300
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: +1300
Injuries:
- NYG OLB Kayvon Thibodeau (knee) - Doubtful
- NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Doubtful
- NYG S Dane Belton (collarbone) - Questionable
- TEN DB Lonnie HJohnson (groin) - Out
- TEN DB Elijah Molden (groin) - Out
- LB Chance Campbell (knee) - OUT
- OL Jamarco Jones (triceps) - OUT
- OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck) - OUT
Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.
Referee: Jerome Boger
