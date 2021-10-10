Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury
The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver.
The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and now have lost Kenny Golladay to a knee injury after losing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley earlier.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a nasty-looking shot to the head in the second quarter while attempting a rushing play.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury
Giants running back Saquon Barkley rolls his ankle after colliding with cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a first-quarter incomplete pass play.
Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Giants Week 5 game against the Cowboys and was ruled out of the rest of the game. It's unclear when Golladay was injured, but this is yet another injury for the Giants' No. 1 receiver, who has already dealt with hamstring, hip, and groin ailments this year.
The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom are dealing with hamstring strains. Golladay's loss left the Giants with rookie Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, Joh Ross III, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.
