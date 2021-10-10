October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Publish date:

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and now have lost Kenny Golladay to a knee injury after losing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley earlier.
Author:

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver.

RELATED:

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and now have lost Kenny Golladay to a knee injury after losing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley earlier.

35 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pressured by linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a nasty-looking shot to the head in the second quarter while attempting a rushing play.

27 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rolls his ankle after colliding with cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a first-quarter incomplete pass play.

1 hour ago

Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Giants Week 5 game against the Cowboys and was ruled out of the rest of the game. It's unclear when Golladay was injured, but this is yet another injury for the Giants' No. 1 receiver, who has already dealt with hamstring, hip, and groin ailments this year.

The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom are dealing with hamstring strains. Golladay's loss left the Giants with rookie Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, Joh Ross III, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

35 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pressured by linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation

27 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

1 hour ago
Andrew Thomas
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Active

3 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants: How To Watch Giants at Dallas Cowboys Regular-Season Game 5

7 hours ago
Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pats the helmet of receiver Tavon Austin (10) prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Why the New York Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

10 hours ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (74) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Elevate OT Korey Cunningham from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 5 Game at Dallas

Oct 9, 2021
Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the goal line for a touchdown in the third quarter against New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 5: Defense/Special Teams vs. Dallas Cowboys Offense/Special Teams

Oct 9, 2021