Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver.

Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Giants Week 5 game against the Cowboys and was ruled out of the rest of the game. It's unclear when Golladay was injured, but this is yet another injury for the Giants' No. 1 receiver, who has already dealt with hamstring, hip, and groin ailments this year.

The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom are dealing with hamstring strains. Golladay's loss left the Giants with rookie Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, Joh Ross III, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

