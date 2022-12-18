Giants vs Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-5-1 and still amid the playoff push. However, things haven’t been so good recently for the Giants. Since coming out of the bye week, they’ve been an abysmal 1-3-1 and have dropped to last place in the NFC East. The good news is that they still have a winning record and are currently in a playoff position.

The Giants still control their destiny from here on out. Four games remain in the 2022 season, the first of which is against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders and Giants tied two weeks ago, 20-20. In a game hyped up as deciding which team would make the playoffs over the other, neither squad could pull ahead and win the game. Nevertheless, the stakes between these two teams became so high that the league flexed the game to Sunday Night Football.

The Giants are not particularly good in primetime games, but that does not matter, as this is a must-win game if they want to reach the postseason. This is not a ‘win, and you’re in’ game, but if the Giants win, they’ll likely be headed to the playoffs.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley will make their Sunday Night Football debuts. Both will need to lead their team to victory after weeks of losing. Another late storyline is that linebacker Landon Collins will be elevated from the practice squad and face the team that released him.

These are two teams with the same record battling for a playoff spot. It’ll be fun to see who comes out with the victory this time.

New York Giants (7-5-1) vs Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 8:20pm ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Regular Season History: This will be the second and final meeting between the Giants and Commanders this season. The Giants currently lead the all-time series 104-70-5. Their last matchup two weeks prior ended in a 20-20 tie, the fifth tie ever among both teams. The Giants are looking for their 49th win on the road against Washington.

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Play-By-Play. Cris Collinsworth, Analyst. Melissa Stark, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channels 226, 88 and 384. App Channels 823, 88 and 974

Spread: New York Giants +4.5 (-100) | Washington Commanders -4.5 (-100)

Moneyline: Giants (+175) | Washington Commanders (-213)

Total: 40.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Washington Commanders Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +510

WR Darius Slayton (NYG): +1250

QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1450

WR Richie James (NYG): +1800

TE Daniel Bellinger (NYG): +1850

Injuries

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT

NYG OL Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT

NYG OG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT

NYG DL Leonard Williams (neck): Questionable

NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs): Questionable

NYG CB Nick McCloud (illness): Questionable

WAS OL Saadhiq Charles (concussion): OUT

WAS WR Cam Sims (back): Questionable

WAS CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle): Questionable

WAS DE Chase Young (knee): Questionable

WAS DL Efe Obada (finger): Questionable

Referee: John Hussey

