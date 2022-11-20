New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-2, their best record to start a season since 2008, when they started 11-1. This is uncharted territory for most players on the roster, as they have never been a part of a winning team before. Nevertheless, the Giants continue to find ways to win and currently own the NFC's third-best record in the conference, and if the playoffs were to start today, they'd be the fifth seed.

This week, the Giants are at home again, hosting the Detroit Lions, who have their own modest two-game winning streak going. The Lions are 3-6, but their record does not tell the whole story. Detroit’s offense is one of the better units in the league--it's a very explosive offense that can put up points in a hurry.

Detroit is in the top 10 when it comes to points per game, averaging 24.3, which is eighth best in the NFL. The Giants defense has been very good at keeping opposing offenses from scoring, allowing just 19.2 points per game, ninth-best in the NFL. Thus a big story this week is whether the Giants offense keeps up with the Lions offense.

Detroit’s defense is the complete opposite of their offense. It is ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every category. The Lions have the 31st-ranked run defense, allowing 1,448 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground while also giving up 5.3 yards per carry.

Their pass defense is not great either, allowing 2,298 yards and 15 touchdowns with an average of 7.8 yards per passing attempt given up. The Lions defense also allows the most points per game (29.3).

The Giants know what they have to do this week. The Lions have a good offense, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale surely has a plan to slow down their scoring attack.

The plan for the Giants offense is simple: score more points. They want to get off to faster starts, and this is the game to do so. Powered by quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants offense will need both to continue playing at high levels if they want to earn their eighth win of the season on Sunday.

Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.

New York Giants (7-2) vs Detroit Lions (3-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: The Giants and Lions have met 46 times, with the Lions winning the series 24-21-1. The Lions won the last matchup in 2019, by a score of 31-26. The Giants last beat the Lions in 2016, 17-6. The Giants have won four of their last seven games against the Lions dating back to 2007. This Sunday will be the 47th time the two teams will face off.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 232, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants -1.5 (-143) | Detroit Lions +1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: Giants (-163) | Detroit Lions (+138)

Total: 45 - Giants Under (-110) | Detroit Lions Over (-110)

Giants Activate Shane Lemieux from IR

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +400

RB Jamaal Williams (DET): +660

WR Amon Ra St. Brown (DET): +750

QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1000

RB D’Andre Swift (DET): +1050

Injury Report

NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): OUT

NYG OT Evan Neal (knee): Doubtful

NYG S Dane Belton (clavicle): Questionable

NYG OL Josh Ezeudu (neck): Questionable

NYG WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring): Questionable

NYG DL Dexter Lawrence (back): Questionable

NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring): Questionable

DET DL Josh Paschal (knee): OUT

DET DL Charles Harris (groin): OUT

DET S Deshon Elliott (concussion): Questionable

DET C Frank Ragnow (foot): Questionable

DET WR Josh Reynolds (back): Questionable

DET LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow): Questionable

Referee: Brad Rogers

