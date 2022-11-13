Giants vs. Texans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are 6-2 coming out of their bye week. Nobody expected this team to be in this position before the season started. Despite some glaring flaws, the Giants are among the top teams in the NFC and are fighting for their first playoff berth in six years.

Sunday kicks off an interesting second half of the season for the Giants. They have a two-game homestand against Houston and Detroit, then head to Dallas for Thanksgiving.

Their Dallas matchup is the beginning of a divisional gauntlet, where the Giants will play their rivals in this order: at Dallas Week 12, vs. Washington Week 13, vs. Philadelphia Week 14, and at Washington Week 15. It will be a tough test for the Giants going forward, but they can't overlook the Texans, owners of the league's worst record (1-6-1).

The Texans come into this game with the worst rushing defense in the league. They have allowed over 1,700 yards and 5.4 yards per carry. Their passing defense is also not that good, allowing 1,740 passing yards and seven yards per passing attempt.

On the other side of the ball, rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been stellar, with 678 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Pierce will pose another obstacle for a Giants defense that has struggled to stop the run.

The Giants are looking to light a spark under their passing offense. They’re among the league’s worst in passing yards and have just nine completed passes of over 20 yards, last in the league by a wide margin.

They’ll still look to give star running back Saquon Barkley the ball a good amount and exploit Houston’s weaknesses. Still, there’s no doubt that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka want to start throwing the ball downfield to create more explosive plays. It’ll be interesting to see how the Giants plan to pick up their seventh win of the season with a new game plan.

New York Giants (6-2) vs Houston Texans (1-6-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: The Giants and Texans have met five times before, with the Giants leading the series 4-1. The Giants have four straight wins against the Texans, dating back to the 2006 season. Their last matchup came in 2018, with the Giants winning 27-22. The Texans last win against the Giants was in 2002 by a score of 16-14.

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Play-By-Play. Charles Davis, Analyst. Evan Washburn, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 230, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants -4.5 (-110) | Houston Texans +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (-225) | Houston Texans (+188)

Total: 40.5 - Giants Under (+100) | Houston Texans Over (-118)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +390

RB Dameon Pierce (HOU): +600

QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1000

WR Brandin Cooks (HOU): +1050

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG): +1150

Injury Report

NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): OUT

NYG OT Evan Neal (knee): OUT

NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): Questionable

NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee): Questionable

NYG OLB Oshane Ximines (quad): Questionable

HOU LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): OUT

HOU WR Brandin Cooks (wrist): Questionable

HOU DL Maliek Collins (chest): Questionable

HOU WR Nico Collins (groin): Questionable

HOU LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin): Questionable

Referee: Bill Vinovich

