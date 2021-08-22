How to watch Giants at Browns: TV, Radio, Online Streaming, and More

The Giants face the Cleveland Browns in the second of three preseason games on New York's summer schedule. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are coming off two straight days of joint practices in which the respective head coaches (Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski) were able to get a better gauge of where their respective teams stood.

For the Giants, the experience was probably more valuable considering that they were able to get their starters some up-tempo action against a Browns team that is coming off a playoff season last year.

Among the most encouraging developments to emerge from those workouts include the Giants pass rush taking shape and some efficiency shown by last year's 31st ranked scoring offense.

The next step for the Giants will be to continue building on that progress made in the practices by playing a competitive (and hopefully injury-free) game against the Browns.

While the game's outcome doesn't necessarily matter since it won't count for anything in the standings, here's hoping that the Giants offense can string together more productive scoring drives than what they did last week against the Jets, where six of their 11 drives consisted of less than three apiece and only one touchdown.

THE SERIES: This is the 19th meeting between the two teams in the preseason, with the series currently split 9-9. This is the Giants’ third preseason contest against the Browns since 2009. The last time the teams met in a preseason game occurred on August 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium, when the Browns won 20-10. The Giants’ preseason record in Cleveland is 3-5, and they last played there on August 21, 2017, where they lost 10-6. The most recent preseason win in Cleveland (19-13) came on August 6, 1995.

DATE/TIME:: Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 pm ET

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

RECORDS: New York Giants (0-1) and Cleveland Browns (1-0)

LOCAL TELEVISION: NBC 4 NY

ANNOUNCERS: Play-by-Play: Bob Papa. Analysts: Carl Banks and Howard Cross. Sideline: Bruce Beck.

RADIO: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM

ANNOUNCERS: Play-by-Play: Paul Dottino. Analyst: David Diehl. Sideline: Howard Cross

PREGAME AND POSTGAME INFO: The Giants pregame show will begin at 6:35 pm on WFAN 660 AM. The postgame show can also be heard immediately after the game on WFAN 660 AM.

IN-MARKET STREAMS: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app); New York Giants official app for iOS devices; New York Giants mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

ON-DEMAND: NFL Game Pass

See Also

Join the Giants Country Community