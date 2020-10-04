How To Watch: Giants at Rams

The Giants are on the West Coast, still searching for their first win of head coach Joe Judge's tenure and a strong start to October as they take on a talented 2-1 Rams team.

The Giants suffered a deflating blow out loss last week to the 49ers, who were missing about ten starters on both sides of the ball. But Judge and the player have insisted that they haven't thrown in the towel and are determined to right the ship.

They'll have to do so against a Rams team that is coming off a losing effort to the Bills in a game that was snatched away from them. With the Rams no doubt being angry over having their perfect 2020 season record spoiled, the Giants could be in for a long afternoon.

As always, we at Giants Country will keep you posted on all the developments in the game. Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations.

After the game, check out Giants Country for postgame articles, analysis, and more.

Game information: New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Giants 0-3 / Rams 2-1

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: John Hussey

Money Line: Giants +660, Rams -1100 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -13.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Giants Injuries: DB Jabrill Peppers (Out), DB Julian Love (Questionable)

Rams Injuries: RB Cam Akers (Out), S Jordan Fuller (Questionable)

Giants What To Watch For

Giants look to improve to 5-3 all-time vs. the Rams in October.

Aim for 5th consecutive win as a visiting team against the Rams.

Look to improve to 123-97-2 all-time vs. the NFC West.

Aim for 4th consecutive game with at least two sacks.

Golden Tate III aims for 6th consecutive game with at least five receptions vs. the Rams. In 11 career games vs. the Rams, Tate III has 47 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Blake Martinez aims for 3rd consecutive game with a sack.

James Bradberry aims for 3rd consecutive game with at least three passes defended. Bradberry’s 56 passes defended are 5th in the NFC since 2016. In 2020, Bradberry leads the NFL with nine passes defended.

Goal to Go: Balance

"I think just across the board, it has to be complementary football and we have to play balanced on offense. Running helps the passing game and vice versa," said Giants head coach Joe Judge.

"We all have to do a better job in terms of how we design the game plan, make sure we put them in the right position play wise so the players make plays, play to our strengths, and we all have to elevate our level of play.

"We have to do a better job as coaches on Sundays, and we have to do a better job executing as players as well. There’s no really one pinpoint answer on that. We all have to play better and execute the way we need to. The results will come when we do things right. "

