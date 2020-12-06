New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Gameday Blog and Discussion

The Giants enter their Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks in first place in the NFC East, largely due to having played in a weak division that has 14 wins among the four participants.

Now the challenge for head coach Joe Judge's Giants will be to not only stay in first place but to also show they belong in the playoff discussion. And one way to do that will be to land on the right side of the ledger against the rest of their opponents this season, including those with a winning record.

The first of those challenges comes today against the Seattle Seahawks (8-3). This is a team that can hurt an opponent in any number of ways but which has its vulnerabilities in the defensive secondary.

But with the Giants set to be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones and with two of their top receivers (Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton) having been on the injury report this week (neither was on the final injury report), can the Giants strike deep against the Seattle defensive secondary? Can the Giants running game, which has been red hot over the last six weeks, keep it going against the Seahawks run defense?

And can the defense figure out a way to stop Russell Wilson from hurting them with his legs or connecting with jumbo-sized receiver D.K. Metcalf, the king of the deep reception?

Giants - What to Watch For:

Giants aim for the 7th consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.

Giants aim for 2nd consecutive game allowing less than 100 yards rushing

Giants aim for the 12th consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants’ 27.0 sacks through Week 12 are tied for 10th in the NFL.

Sterling Shepard aims for 6th consecutive game with at least 6 receptions.

Evan Engram aims for the 41st consecutive game with a reception. Engram’s 197 receptions since 2017 rank 6th in the NFL among tight ends.

Engram aims for 2nd consecutive game with at least 6 receptions and at least 100 yards receiving.

Engram needs 5 receptions (197) to surpass Howard Cross for 5th most receptions in franchise history among tight ends.

Inactive Reports:

Giants Inactives: As expected, New York Giants' starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) is inactive for the Giants. He will be replaced by Colt McCoy in the lineup.

Receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, who was removed from the COVID-19 list last week, is also inactive. Pettis didn't appear on the Giants injury report this week, but it's fair to wonder if he's still feeling any post-COVID-19 effects.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, linebacker TJ Brunson, and outside linebacker Trent Harris.

Seattle Inactives: Edge Carlos Dunlap (toe) is active for the Seahawks, but Seattle will also be without offensive tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi is Shell’s backup which means it’s possible the Seahawks will have former Giants offensive tackle Chad Wheeler starting for them at right tackle.

Pregame

All eyes will be on the quarterback situation for the Giants today, as veteran backup Colt McCoy is projected to make his first start of the season after starter Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury last week against Cincinnati.

Jones has officially been declared inactive for Sunday's game, leaving all the pressure on McCoy to carry the Giants' offense against a Seahawks defense that ranks last in the NFL.

Behind McCoy, the Giants have second-year man Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick in 2019 out of Northwestern. Thorson helped lead Northwestern to the Big Ten championship game back in 2018 and has also had a pair of stints in the division with the Eagles and Cowboys.

If McCoy's performance is not up to snuff, Thorson might get his first taste at some NFL action in a critical December game.

Just as much pressure will also be on the Giants offensive line and running back Wayne Gallman. The Giants have become a run-first team in recent weeks to impressive results. The Giants have managed to tally over 100 yards rushing for six straight games, and have gone over 150 rushing yards in three of those six games.

The Seahawks are statistically better against the run than they are against the pass, which works against the Giants favor but if they can maintain the physical style they've had in recent weeks, the run game should still be able to give the Giants offense a chance.