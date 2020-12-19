NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 15 | How and What To Watch

Here's all you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.
What a week!

The Giants had all kinds of curveballs thrown their way this week. It began with the news that starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a sprained left ankle to go along with his ailing right hamstring. 

Then came word that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which led to the cancellation of their Thursday practice out of an abundance of caution.

Then there was the surprise revelation of top cornerback James Bradberry landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in contact with someone who tested positive. Next was a surprise calf injury that landed tight end Evan Engram on the injury report Friday.

And over the weekend, the Giants learned that offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The string of surprises was capped with the news that senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema was hired as Illinois' new football head coach, a job he took up immediately.

But as head coach Joe Judge likes to say, it's adapt or die. Given all the adversity the Giants have faced this week, will we see a team that kept it together or one that fell apart at the seams?

Let's hope it's the former, as if the Giants haven't adapted to all these unexpected plot twists, they can probably forget about any hopes they might have about winning the NFC East.

Keep it here at Giants Country, where, as always, we'll have a live gameday blog as well as complete postgame coverage featuring analysis, quotes, and much more.

TV: ESPN (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya)

Game information: New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns 

Current Records: Giants 5-8 / Browns 9-4

Date/Time: Sunday, December 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Money Line: Browns -304 / Giants +245 (via BetMGM)

Spread: +6.5 Giants / -6.5 Browns

Over/Under: O 44.5 (-106), Browns / U44.5 (-115), Giants

Giants Injuries:

  • CB Darnay Holmes (knee) – Out
  • QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) – Questionable
  • TE Evan Engram (calf)  – Questionable
  • TE Kaden Smith (knee)  – Questionable
  • RG Kevin Zeitler (shoulder)  – Questionable

Browns Injuries:

  • S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) – Out
  • G Wyatt Teller (ankle) – Out
  • WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) – Questionable
  • TE Austin Hooper (neck) – Questionable
  • CB Kevin Johnson (groin) – Questionable
  • CB Denzel Ward (calf) – Questionable
  • TE David Njoku (knee) – Questionable

Giants - What to Watch For:

  • Giants aim for third consecutive win vs. Cleveland. 
  • Giants aim for 14th consecutive game with at least 1.0 sacks. The Giants ' 33.0 sacks through Week 14 are 12th in the NFL. 
  • Giants aim  for 14th consecutive game with at least 2 passes defensed. The Giants lead the NFC in passes defensed with 68.
  • WR Golden Tate needs 7 receptions (693) to reach 700 for his career.
  • TE Evan Engram aims for 42nd consecutive game with a reception. Engram’s 203 receptions since 2017 rank 6th in the NFL among tight ends. 
  • RB Wayne Gallman aims for third consecutive game averaging at least 4.5 yards per attempt.
  • K Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd FG (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd FG in a season in franchise history. 
  • DL Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. This season, Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had 10.0 sacks was Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.

Goal to Go: Redemption Not Revenge

Much has been made of this week's game being one of revenge--revenge for offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens against the team that fired him or for and projected starting quarterback Colt McCoy and safety Jabrill Peppers against the team that traded them.

But the Giants can't think that way. After last week's disastrous showing against the Arizona Cardinals, this prime-time matchup against the Cleveland Browns needs to be about redemption.

This Giants team needs to put together a solid showing to silence the critics who, after last week's fiasco, believe that New York got lucky against the Seattle Seahawks in its upset win two weeks ago.  

And this game needs to be the opportunity the Giants take to regain control of their destiny in terms of the NFC East division race, regardless of what their other opponents do.

Because if the Giants lose this week against a Browns team that is on the verge of its first playoff berth since 2002, then they can probably forget about any chance at winning the title.

 

