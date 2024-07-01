Giant TE Jack Stoll Ties the Knot
It might be the dead period on the NFL calendar, but it’s wedding season for some players.
A couple of days after New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II married his college sweetheart Donna McCain, tight end Jack Stoll became the latest Giant known to have said, “I do.”
Stoll married his college sweetheart Carolyn Thayer in front of 200 guests at a Colorado Springs resort, according to wedding details provided by People magazine.
Stoll was born and raised in Colorado, and his new wife’s family grew up spending summers at the Broadmoor, where the happy couple tied the knot.
Stoll and Thayer began their wedding festivities with a welcome party for their guests on Friday. They tied the knot the next day and shared their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
The 26-year-old Stoll was signed by the Giants this past off-season as an unrestricted free agent earlier this year to a one-year deal after three seasons with the Eagles, for whom he posted 20 catches for 183 yards during his time there after making the squad as undrafted rookie.
Stoll will compete with Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, and Tyree Jackson this summer for the third tight end spot on the Giants' depth chart, behind projected starter Daniel BEllinger and fourth-round rookie Theo Johnson.