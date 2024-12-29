New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Blog, Game Observations and More
East Rutherford, N.J. - Greetings from a damp and dismal MetLife Stadium–and that doesn’t include the weather, which is sure to keep scores of Giants fans from filling in the seats as the New York Giants close out their disappointing 2024 home slate of games against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Giants, who are in the midst of a franchise-record 10-game losing streak—the longest such streak in the NFL—will be looking to avoid losing all of their regular-season home games for the first time since 1974 and the first time since they moved into MetLife Stadium in 2010.
The Colts, meanwhile, still have their slim playoff hopes alive. However, they will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was downgraded to out on Saturday after not practicing all week. Joe Flacco, who had a brief stint as the Colts starter when Richardson was benched earlier in the season, will get the start.
As far as the Giants are concerned, the overwhelming sentiment among the fan base is to lose this game and protect their status atop the 2025 draft at all costs. But with the jobs of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the line, can the Giants at least be competitive this week?
Follow along with our live blog and observations as we bring you statistical and scoring updates and track Giants receiver Malik Nabers’ quest to achieve two rookie season milestones, his first 1,000-yard season and his quest to break Rams receiver Puca Nacua’s rookie reception record.
Pregame
And to add the following two years ago, when the Giants needed to win to clinch a postseason berth, the Giants won that game 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
The Giants have not scored 30 points this year (they came close against Seattle with 29 points). The last time the Giants hit 30 points was Week 11 (Nov 19, 2023) at Washington, when they won that game 31-19.
And you want even more? The Giants have had five games so far this season in which they failed to score at least 10 points (all losses).