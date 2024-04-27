Giants Draft Penn State TE Theo Johnson in Fourth Round
The New York Giants got offensive to open their Saturday activities at the 2024 NFL Draft, picking up Penn State TE Theo Johnson with the 107th overall selection.
At 107th overall, Johnson's selection is the Giants' highest tight end arrival since Evan Engram was chosen in the first round in 2017. His selection was announced by franchise legend Amani Toomer, who was on location in the Giants' International home market area of Germany.
The Giants' next pick is currently scheduled for the fifth round at 166th overall, having previously traded their regularly scheduled choice to the Carolina Panthers (who subsequently traded it to Buffalo) in the Brian Burns deal.
The Skinny
Johnson's stats are a tad underwhelming considering his relative hype and less-than-average bocking abilities, as he was a highly-sought international recruit out of Canada. But a strong showing at both the Senior Bowl and Combine upped his stock, as did his measurements: Johnson's strong reach (32'') should make him a niche big-play target (to the tune of a PSU-best 16.4 yards a reception during the 2022 season) and his formidable stature (6-6, 259 lbs.) should be welcome in the red zone.
Johnson enters a Giants tight end room in relative upheaval: Darren Waller's uncertain future gives him a chance to compete for snaps immediately against fellow fourth-rounder Daniel Bellinger. Considering the Giants ranked 31st in red zone touchdown percentage last season, they're in no position to deny help.
Scouting Report
"Theo Johnson has an above-average blend of size and speed for an NFL tight end. He has a ton of potential with not a lot of college production to substantiate his talent. He can play in any system and is a functional blocker that is technically sound, albeit not dominating. His play strength won’t be an issue, but it won’t be a true asset either."
"However, his ability to deceptively run routes and disguise his breaks will lead to more separation; that, coupled with his natural hands and ability to extend away from his frame, should provide wider throwing windows for quarterbacks at the next level. Johnson should be productive early in his career and can carve out a role on any offense."-Nick Falato
