John Harbaugh has filled a major role on his staff with the Giants.

New York is hiring former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the same position, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nagy most recently worked with Kansas City for a second stint with the club, but the franchise parted ways with Nagy following a largely disappointing offensive season that resulted in the Chiefs missing the postseason.

Kansas City brought back Eric Bieniemy to help run the offense in 2026 and beyond, reuniting the successful offensive coordinator with Patrick Mahomes. Nagy was on the market, and Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in Baltimore, Todd Monken, took the head coaching job in Cleveland.

Nagy also served as the head coach of the Bears from 2018-21 and as an offensive assistant with the Eagles from '08-'12. Harbaugh is turning to Nagy to continue the development of franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart, who enjoyed a productive rookie season where he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions in 14 games.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated