Giants K Graham Gano Gives a Update on Malik Nabers' Interest in No. 9
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers got the entire spring to try out how he liked jersey No. 9, which also happens to belong to kicker Graham Gano.
According to Gano, Nabers decided he won’t roll with that number moving forward.
Oh sure, he might wear the number in training camp, given that the Giants carry 90 men on the roster and the Giants have 14 jersey numbers retired in honor of their franchise’s legends. That means the math dictates that some players will have to “share” numbers into the summer, at least until cuts are made.
But if Gano is to be believed–and there is no reason not to believe him–Navers will be choosing a different number come the fall when rosters are reduced to 53.
What that number will be remains to be seen. In college, Nabers wore No. 8, a number he’s not likely to get since it currently belongs to quarterback Daniel Jones.
No. 7 is retired in honor of Mel Hein, so Nabers will just have to wait and see if something opens up in the 80s–unless he’s interested in the 0-49 range.
Nabers, who last spoke to reporters on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, hasn’t indicated what number appeals to him.