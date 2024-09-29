Giants Receiver Malik Nabers Draws Fine from League for Week 3 TD Celebrations
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is a little lighter in the pocket these days thanks to a league-imposed fine he obtained from the Giants’ Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Nabers was docked $28,128 by the league due to unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture violations on both of his touchdown receptions in the Giants’ lone win thus far this season.
Nabers finished that Week 3 game with eight catches for 78 yards and the two touchdowns in the Giants’ 21-15 win.
Nabers has infused a lot of excitement into the Giants' offense this year thanks to his speed, competitiveness, and ability to leave defenders eating his dust.
According to NextGen Stats, Nabers has been sent in motion on a team-high 31 snaps this season, including 17 at the snap. He has also been targeted on 12 of 20 routes when used in pre-snap motion (60.0%), coming down with nine catches for receptions for 134 yards, 20 more than any other player).
Nabers has been targeted at least 12 times in his last three games, twice coming down with double-digit receptions, including 12 against the Cowboys and 10 against the Commanders in Week 2, both teams against whom he also notched 100-yard performances.
Nabers, who was hit late in the loss against Dallas and is in the concussion protocol, currently leads the league in receiving yards with 386 yards on 35 catches and is on pace to finish his rookie campaign with 149 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.