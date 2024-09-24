Giants Work Out Four Tight Ends
According to the league's transaction report, the New York Giants worked out four tight ends on Monday. The group included Teagan Quitoriano, Armani Rodgers, Stephen Sullivan, and Joel Wilson. Here is some information about each.
TE Teagan Quitoriano
Quitoriano was a fifth-round draft pick by the Houston Texans out of Oregon State in the 2022 draft. The 6-6 259-pounder spent the start of his rookie season on injured reserve but returned in time for the team’s Week 8 game against the Eagles. In 2023, Quitoriano again landed on injured reserve on October 31 with groin and oblique injuries for which he needed surgery.
The Texans carried him throughout the rest of the year and into the summer but then waived him on September 4 with an injury settlement. Quitoriano has nine career receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
TE Armani Rogers
Rogers, 6-5 and 225 pounds, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio following the 2022 draft with the Washington Commanders, with whom he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Rogers landed on injured reserve on November 19, 2022; the following year, he tore his Achilles at the start of training camp and missed the 2023 season.
Rogers has five career receptions for 64 yards. Most recently, he was with the Eagles.
TE Stephen Sullivan
Sullivan, 6-5, 245 pounds, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 out of LSU. Sullivan spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, where he was cross-trained as a defensive end. He landed on the practice squad injured reserve list in late November.
Sullivan then spent the next two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, spending most of his first season on the practice squad before earning a bigger role in 2022, when he played 14 games.
Sullivan was placed on the injured reserve list during the roster cutdown date in 2023. He rejoined the roster in October of that year. In 2024, he was placed on injured reserve during training camp and released with an injury settlement.
Sullivan has 14 receptions for 171 yards.
TE Joel Wilson
Wilson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan by the New Orleans Saints in 2023. That season, he spent time on the practice squads for the Saints, Bills, and Packers. The 6-4 and 242-pounder signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January 2024 but did not make the Packers roster and has been searching for a new team since.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.