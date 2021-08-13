Giants Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen

The New York Giants have signed veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen.

Larsen, 6'3", 323 pounds, was originally a sixth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by the New England Patriots in 2010. A converted defensive tackle, Larsen spent part of his rookie season with the Bucs, for whom he played through the 2013 season.

Larsen then went on to play two seasons with the Cardinals before jumping over to the Bears in 2016. He then spent the 2017-2018 seasons with the Dolphins before returning to the Bears in 2019 and the Bucs in 2020.

The Giants' offensive line depth has taken something of a hit since the start of camp thanks to player retirements (Joe Looney, Zach Fulton) and injuries (Shane Lemieux, Nate Solder, Jonotthan Harrison, and Brett Heggie).

Head coach Joe Judge avoided answering a direct question regarding his comfort level with the Giants' current depth on the offensive line, saying, "Look, it’s our job to go ahead and develop everybody on the roster.

Right now, with the guys we’re working with, we see daily improvement. We’ve got to keep pushing them forward. In terms of when we get closer to the season, there will be many things that go ahead between now and then that change.

"At this point, I would say it’s early in camp, but we’re phasing to that kind of midpoint right there with the transition in camp. In terms of my focus, it’s on how they improve every day and making sure we’re put in the right position to successful."

The Giants also announced they waived defensive back Jordyn Peters and running back Mike Weber.

