Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Giants Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen
Publish date:

Giants Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen

New York adds veteran depth to reinforce the offensive line.
Author:

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York adds veteran depth to reinforce the offensive line.

The New York Giants have signed veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen.

Larsen, 6'3", 323 pounds, was originally a sixth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by the New England Patriots in 2010. A converted defensive tackle, Larsen spent part of his rookie season with the Bucs, for whom he played through the 2013 season.

Larsen then went on to play two seasons with the Cardinals before jumping over to the Bears in 2016. He then spent the 2017-2018 seasons with the Dolphins before returning to the Bears in 2019 and the Bucs in 2020. 

The Giants' offensive line depth has taken something of a hit since the start of camp thanks to player retirements (Joe Looney, Zach Fulton) and injuries (Shane Lemieux, Nate Solder, Jonotthan Harrison, and Brett Heggie).

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ted Larsen (62) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen

New York adds veteran depth to reinforce the offensive line.

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants corner back Rodarius Williams (25) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Interviews

Giants Rookie Cornerback Rodarius Williams' Nickname Revealed

The Giants defensive backs have come up with a nickname for rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams. But given the rookie's strong training camp so far, soon they might have to start calling him Mr. Playmaker.

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener vs. Jets

Although Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won't be playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, don't expect the third-year quarterback to sit idly by and be a spectator.

Head coach Joe Judge avoided answering a direct question regarding his comfort level with the Giants' current depth on the offensive line, saying, "Look, it’s our job to go ahead and develop everybody on the roster. 

Right now, with the guys we’re working with, we see daily improvement. We’ve got to keep pushing them forward. In terms of when we get closer to the season, there will be many things that go ahead between now and then that change. 

"At this point, I would say it’s early in camp, but we’re phasing to that kind of midpoint right there with the transition in camp. In terms of my focus, it’s on how they improve every day and making sure we’re put in the right position to successful."

The Giants also announced they waived defensive back Jordyn Peters and running back Mike Weber.

Join the Giants Country Community!

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ted Larsen (62) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants corner back Rodarius Williams (25) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Interviews

Giants Rookie Cornerback Rodarius Williams' Nickname Revealed

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener vs. Jets

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, talks to wide receiver Derrick Dillon (6) during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Joe Judge Reveals New York Giants Preseason Personnel Deployment Plan

Dec 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) carries the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and defensive back Brandon Dixon (25) chase during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Likes New York Giants' Defense's Potential

Fans watch a drumline outside of MetLife Stadium before the start of NY Giants Fan Fest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Observations from Fanfest 2021

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh (90) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Defensive Lineman R.J. McIntosh Waived, DL Elijah Qualls, Willie Henry Added

MetLife Stadium is the scene for Week 1 Monday Night Football as the Giants host the Steelers. However, the stadium will be free of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, September 14, 2020 Giants V Steelers Week 1.
Training Camp

Giants Hoping MetLife Stadium Turns in Home Sweet Home Again