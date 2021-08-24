New York Giants Trim Five from Roster

The Giants are now at 81 men on their roster due to an exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer.

The Giants trimmed their roster to get to the NFL limit of 80 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

New York waived/injured tight end Cole Hikutini (hip) and defensive back Montre Hartage (shoulder). They also terminated the contract of long snapper Carson Tinker.

Hikutini suffered a hip injury in the preseason opener against the Jets and was reported to have reinjured himself in the joint practices against the Browns that kept him out of the Week 2 preseason game.

Hikutini's only NFL action came in 2017 with the 49ers when he caught two out of three pass targets for 15 yards in four games.

Hartage joined the Giants off waivers in April 2020. After failing to make the 53-man roster out of camp last year, he was signed to their practice squad on October 27. He was called up by the Giants for two games last season, against Philadelphia and Arizona.

Tinker, who spent last year on the Giants practice squad, had been in a battle with incumbent Casey Kreiter for the long-snapping job this summer, but Kreiter, who has one assisted special teams tackle, held on to his post.

Earlier in the day, the team had waived/injured defensive back Quincy Wilson and tight end Rysen John, both of who suffered ankle injuries in last week's loss to the Browns. Both will revert to the injured reserve list once they clear waivers.

The Giants' roster technically stands at 81 as they have a roster exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer, the player they acquired last year via the NFL's International Pathway program.

