August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants Trim Five from Roster

The Giants are now at 81 men on their roster due to an exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer.
Author:

The Giants trimmed their roster to get to the NFL limit of 80 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

New York waived/injured tight end Cole Hikutini (hip) and defensive back Montre Hartage (shoulder). They also terminated the contract of long snapper Carson Tinker.

Hikutini suffered a hip injury in the preseason opener against the Jets and was reported to have reinjured himself in the joint practices against the Browns that kept him out of the Week 2 preseason game.

Hikutini's only NFL action came in 2017 with the 49ers when he caught two out of three pass targets for 15 yards in four games.

Hartage joined the Giants off waivers in April 2020. After failing to make the 53-man roster out of camp last year, he was signed to their practice squad on October 27. He was called up by the Giants for two games last season, against Philadelphia and Arizona.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants Helmet
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Trim Five from Roster

The Giants are now at 81 men on their roster due to an exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer.

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (green hat) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Tom Coughlin Shares Heartbreaking News of Wife's Health Struggle

Coughlin's beloved wife Judy is battling a incurable brain disorder.

New York Giants go through warmup during 2020 training camp.
Play
Training Camp

9 Giants on the Bubble Heading into the Final Preseason Game

As the Giants enter the final week of the preseason, several players are going to need a big push to make the initial 53-man roster. Nick Falato takes a look at those players who especially need a strong push to avoid being left on the outside looking in.

Tinker, who spent last year on the Giants practice squad, had been in a battle with incumbent Casey Kreiter for the long-snapping job this summer, but Kreiter, who has one assisted special teams tackle, held on to his post.

Earlier in the day, the team had waived/injured defensive back Quincy Wilson and tight end Rysen John, both of who suffered ankle injuries in last week's loss to the Browns. Both will revert to the injured reserve list once they clear waivers.

The Giants' roster technically stands at 81 as they have a roster exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer, the player they acquired last year via the NFL's International Pathway program.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants Helmet
Transactions

New York Giants Trim Five from Roster

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (green hat) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Tom Coughlin Shares Heartbreaking News of Wife's Health Struggle

New York Giants go through warmup during 2020 training camp.
Training Camp

9 Giants on the Bubble Heading into the Final Preseason Game

Rysen John
Transactions

New York Giants Waive Two Players Injured

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as head coach Joe Judge looks on during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Joe Judge Reveals Plan for Daniel Jones, Starters This Week

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, center, walks the field during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Focused on Future Ahead of Return to New England

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

New York Giants Preseason Week 2: Risers and Fallers

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Game Day

Takeaways from the New York Giants Preseason Game 2 Snap Counts