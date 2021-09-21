Raiders Pluck OT Jackson Barton Off Giants Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders, who a year ago saw the Giants poach defensive back Madre Harper off their practice squad, have returned the favor, of sorts, by signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the Giants practice squad.

Barton was originally a seventh-round draft pick (No. 240 overall) by the Colts in 2019 out of Utah. After competing for a roster spot that summer, Barton was released on August 31 and then signed to the team's practice squad the next day.

The Chiefs, apparently liking Barton's size and skillset, signed Barton off the Colts practice squad on November 11, 2019. He would then compete for a spot on the 2020 team, but he was waived on September 5, 2020, and awarded to the Giants off waivers on September 6.

Barton was primarily a left tackle at Utah, but he also played a fair share of snaps at right tackle. In four seasons for the Utes, he only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus (in 1,332 pass-block snaps), and allowed 41 total pressures.

As a run blocker, Barton has experience in both zone and gap schemes, but for what it's worth, his PFF run-blocking grade maxed out at 75.5 in 2016 and dipped each year after that.

The loss of Barton comes at a particularly bad time for the Giants, who are thin, to begin with at offensive tackle. Nate Solder and Andrew Thomas appear locked in as the tackles this year, but second-year man Matt Peart, whom many thought might be the starting right tackle, has been unable to clinch the job and has been taking snaps at guard in practice.

The Giants worked out several offensive linemen earlier this week but have thus far signed only Cole Banwart to the practice squad.

