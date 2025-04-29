How the Eagles' Draft Haul Potentially Matches Up Against the Giants
The rich just keep getting richer. Fresh off a world championship, the Philadelphia Eagles fortified many weak positions, getting an abundance of players they wanted from their draft board.
The Eagles made several key moves in the 2025 NFL Draft to enhance their roster, focusing on defense, offensive line depth, and future quarterback development.
Round 1, Pick 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
In round 1, they selected Jihaad Campbell, the linebacker from Alabama, a Philly native, is a versatile player who can line up in multiple fronts they could deploy. They liked this pick as they swapped spots with their Super Bowl opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, to select him at the end of the first round.
Round 2, Pick 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
With their second selection, the Eagles got some help in the secondary as they took a safety from Texas Andrew Mukaba.
After losing a couple of key defensive backs in the offseason as some players cashed in on their title run to secure more of the bag like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay, this pick here just gives them a bit of insurance that the team will not take too much of a step back in the upcoming season as they look to retool that part of the defense.
Mukuba was a four-year starter in college, adding a player of his caliber to replenish a young, talented defensive backfield led by Quinyon Mitchell and Super Bowl standout Cooper DeJean.
Round 4, Pick 111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
The Eagles’ next selection came in the 4th round as they took defensive tackle Ty Robinson from Nebraska. The Eagles again addressed some issues, such as taking some losses after their Super Bowl win from the offseason.
Milton Williams, who left for the New England Patriots in free agency, Robinson will help solidify the rotation at tackle, headlined by Pro Bowler Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.
Robinson made a name for himself in college as his 15 tackles for loss in 2024 were the most by a Nebraska player since the great Ndamukong Suh in 2009. His athleticism also stood out at the combine, as he ran the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles with a 4.83 time.
Round 5, Pick 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF
Adding McWilliams here was another depth move, as most are this late in the draft.
McWilliams is a physical cornerback who is of good size and has good instincts. He adds depth to the secondary and could be a valuable asset in defending the slot in nickel coverages, as there's a hole left from Darius Slay’s departure, which could slide some of the remaining corners to the outside.
Round 5, Pick 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
Mondon is a winner. As a two-time national champion with Georgia and a three-year starter, he knows what a winning culture is like and how to produce when your name is called.
He has played all over the field wherever he was needed, spending time as an inside and outside linebacker. He can come in and be very good on special teams as he earns his way up the depth chart for a team with plenty of depth here.
Round 5, Pick 168: Drew Kendall, OG/C, Boston College
In the first round, they began to turn their focus towards the offense. They took a safe bet for their team and got an offensive lineman. Kendall played center at Boston College and was named First-Team All-ACC in 2024.
He was a standout at the combine, as he had the second-fastest short-shuttle time among offensive linemen. This could give him some flexibility to maybe spend some time at guard when he's not backing up starter Cam Jurgens.
Round 6, Pick 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
Continuing the offense trend from the previous pick, they take a quarterback to start the 6th round for the team. McCord will be a developmental quarterback, as they have their Super Bowl-winning franchise guy in Jalen Hurts.
The Eagles have been a team that has invested in the backup quarterback in recent years, going back to the days of Carson Wentz. The same could be in play here as he went down and continued to make a run with backup Nick Foles.
McCord is no slouch, as he led the FBS in passing yards and set the ACC's single-season passing yards record with 4,779. The Eagles want to ensure their QB room has as much talent as possible.
Round 6, Pick 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
Hinton is a huge body with solid fundamentals. His addition goes back to the depth position for the Eagles, as earlier on, they took a guard, and now they are doing it at tackle. Hinton spent a lot of time playing both tackle positions.
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland will look to optimize the 6-foot-7, 323-pound Hinton, who can shoot for the swing tackle role if he makes the team and performs well.
Round 6, Pick 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Eagles take a tackle, shoring up the offensive line with a ton of depth. This pick allows them to have two guts come in who were at winning the program's battle during training camp to earn a spot on the team and the rotation.
He is another solid addition to the Eagles’ offensive line, offering size and strength. Like Hinton, he adds to the depth of the tackle position, helping to ensure the team has options at both tackle spots.
Round 6, Pick 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
Powell-Ryland brings a burst of energy and pass-rushing ability to Philadelphia’s defensive line. His role could be that of a rotational player; he could provide valuable snaps in critical pass-rush situations. The Eagles here get a productive edge rusher late in Round 6.
Powell-Ryland finished third in the FBS last season with 16 sacks and has 25.5 takedowns in two seasons. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have his work cut out after losing Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.
This allows him to pick up and allows him a bit more flexibility and diversity when subsiding in and out at a moment's notice.
How These Players Potentially Stack Up Against the Giants
The Eagles’ 2025 draft selections should help them significantly in their matchups with the Giants. With a focus on defense and depth in the trenches, here’s how each pick could impact the competition.
Jihaad Campbell: The Giants have struggled with a consistent run game after the departure of Saquan Barkley, as they were ranked toward the bottom in rushing yards per game last year. Campbell’s speed and coverage ability will make it a significant challenge to get yards from scrimmage from their running backs, and he is quick enough to make plays on backs coming out of the backfield as well.
Andrew Mukuba: Mukhuba's versatility in the secondary will make him a key player in defending the Giants' passing attack. His versatility will allow the Eagles to utilize him in various defensive schemes. Mukuba’s range and instincts give the Eagles a strong piece against the Giants' emerging passing game. Three new signal callers have come during the offseason. Mukuba’s ability to patrol the back end and jump routes could result in game-changing turnovers. His speed also allows the Eagles to better match up against the Giants' spread looks and big-play designs.
Ty Robinson: The Eagles drafted Robinson to boost their interior pass rush immediately. Against a Giants offensive line that is still developing chemistry with new pieces like Carson Vinson, Robinson's explosiveness off the snap can collapse the pocket from the inside. That interior pressure could force Dart into hurried throws or drive him into the waiting arms of the Eagles' edge rushers.
Mac McWilliams: The Giants have speed at receiver, but McWilliams' physical style and knack for disrupting routes early could throw off the timing between Dart and his targets. His versatility to play inside or outside gives Philadelphia options in matching up with New York’s receiver rotations, and his aggressive ball skills could lead to turnovers against an offense that may take more risks with a young quarterback.
Smael Mondon Jr: Mondon’s sideline-to-sideline speed gives the Eagles an important counter to the Giants’ short passing game and running backs in space. Whether it’s covering tight ends like Theo Johnson or tracking running backs on screens and check-downs, Mondon’s athleticism will be key in limiting yards after the catch, something the Giants will likely try to lean on to help their new additions at quarterback learn a new system early on.
Drew Kendall: Kendall likely starts as a backup but could factor into the Eagles' offensive line rotation. If injuries were to occur, his intelligence and mobility would make him a valuable depth piece who could help the Eagles maintain offensive consistency against a Giants defensive front that likes to move players around and attack gaps aggressively and unpredictably on the 3-4 front.
Kyle McCord: McCord is a developmental quarterback, but if he sees time, he could be surprised by his ability to make quick reads and catch the defense off guard. Against a Giants defense still rounding out its secondary, McCord's experience pushing the ball downfield in college could exploit any lapses in deep coverage, especially if injuries force New York into relying on younger defensive backs who aren't ready for extended snaps.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland: Powell-Ryland adds another athletic pass rusher to the Eagles’ rotation, something critical against a Giants offensive line that remains a work in progress. While New York invested draft capital into its line recently, protection was still inconsistent in 2024 as they gave up 48 sacks, especially at the tackle spots opposite Andrew Thomas. Powell-Ryland, who posted an impressive pass-rush win rate at Virginia, can use his speed around the edge to test young Giants tackles like Evan Neal, who struggled with quicker pass rushers early in his career. If Powell-Ryland develops quickly, he could be a disruptive rotational presence, especially in obvious passing downs when the Eagles can pin their ears back and rush the man behind center.
Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton: The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their offensive line depth by drafting tackles Hinton and Williams, both of whom project solid assets in maintaining dominance against NFC East pass rushers, including the New York Giants.
With the Giants’ front seven featuring emerging young pass rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns and their first-round pick Abdule Carter, the Eagles needed reinforcements who could physically match up in the trenches.
Hinton, known for his strength and run-blocking ability, can help Philadelphia control the edge and neutralize the Giants’ outside rush. His ability to anchor against bull rushers will keep quarterback Jalen Hurts clean in passing situations.
Williams, a towering tackle with strong hands and improving footwork, provides an answer for speed rushers, which the Giants rely heavily on despite reshuffling their defensive front. In college, Williams showed that he could stonewall quick-twitch edge defenders, a skill that will be critical when facing New York’s athletic pass-rushing schemes.
Together, Hinton and Williams give the Eagles the flexibility and size to slow down the Giants' pass rush throughout the season. Their presence should allow Philadelphia to lean into its zone running game and use play-action more effectively, limiting the Giants’ defensive playmakers' opportunities and giving the Eagles' offense a noticeable edge in their two head-to-head matchups this upcoming season.
Philadelphia's 2025 rookie class addresses key needs and adds depth. Against the Giants, the Eagles have positioned themselves to attack some weaknesses, control the trenches, and force mistakes. If these rookies develop as the coaching staff expects, they could tip the balance in divisional matchups this season, making Philadelphia an even more formidable challenge for New York.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.