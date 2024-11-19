A Giant Issue Podcast: What Are New York's True Intentions Behind Benching Jones?
In the most recent “A Giant Issue” podcast, Coach Gene Clemons addressed the New York Giants’ bombshell announcement in which they have benched quarterback Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito.
Clemons hoped the decision to start DeVito for the long term was not set in stone but is instead a bridge quarterback who can help groom a rookie starter, much how former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith did for Patrick Mahomes.
He also believes DeVito has the opportunity to perform better than last year because he is familiar with the offense and has likely taken extra reps in the previous week due to the team’s bye.
If he can win over the fanbase in the next week or two, he has a better chance of continuing as the starter. If he embraces the “Tommy Cutlets” character, fans will likely be more drawn in, which he notes has historically helped individuals in the long run.
Even though Clemons wishes DeVito can turn things around and possibly play a role in shaping New York in the next two years, he doesn’t think he gives the team a better chance of winning than Jones.
Instead, he believes that starting the former third-string quarterback allows New York to avoid the chance of having to pay Jones $23 million if he gets injured.
Finally, Clemons addresses the question many fans are wondering: Why not Drew Lock?
While the team’s managers sold Lock by telling him he is an injury away from playing during an episode of this season of Hard Knocks, they skipped over the veteran QB and decided on DeVito.
Clemons questions New York, saying, if not Drew Lock, why did Schoen and the Giants decide to sign him to a $5 million contract? And why didn’t they invest in former backup Tyrod Taylor instead?
Overall, he says the Giants’ decision to start DeVito could mean one of two things: they believe he genuinely gives the team a better chance of winning than Lock does, or that he isn’t as good, but serves as a way to entertain fans while boosting the team’s odds of securing an even better QB in the next draft.