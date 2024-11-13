A Giant Issue: Why Giants Fans Should Pause Before Denouncing Evan Neal
In the latest episode of “A Giant Issue” podcast, host Coach Gene Clemons dives into offensive tackle Evan Neal’s starting debut of the season against Carolina.
The New York Giants have made constant changes to the offensive tackle starting rosters this year. When starting OT Andrew Thomas was injured and ruled out for the season in Week 6, Clemons said he thought it would be the perfect time for the former first-round pick to step in. Instead, the team rotated in new starters in Weeks 7-10.
During their game on Sunday, Jermaine Eluemunor, who has played RT the entire season, was moved to LT, and Neal started at RT. Although Clemons said this made no sense as the O-line had already established chemistry with Eluemunor this season, individuals were pleasantly surprised with Neal’s performance.
While some individuals felt his run-blocking was more impressive than his pass-rushing, Clemons pointed to other factors.
“I don’t give a darn what your pass-blocking looks like as long as it’s effective,” Clemons says, noting that he helped keep Jones on his feet (a factor that could go a long way for Jones as fans are becoming fed up with him).
Neal did not give up a single sack on Sunday, and he only allowed one pressure to Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney who had 9.5 sacks last year. Clemons says that if the coaches were waiting to put Neal in until after the bye week in an attempt to “start fresh,” they could have informed the media and fans of what their plan was.
Neal is only in his third year in the NFL. And although Clemons doesn’t think that Neal is as good as Eluemunor right now, he says that Neal has a ceiling with the team that Eluemunor cannot touch due to the difference in their ages.
He says that had the Giants started Neal several weeks ago, his blocking would have likely improved in time for the Carolina game, and the team may have had a better bond.
Clemons goes on to say that small changes to the offense, like opening it up vertically, could make a world of difference and that coaches should consider the past week’s performance over their two-week break.
Overall, he requests that fans hold their criticism of Neal until he gets the chance to further prove himself because he is too young for fans to start giving up on him.