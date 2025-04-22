Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants at a Draft Crossroads

Former Giants LB Jonathan Casillas reviews the team's draft needs, and long-time NFL reporter Vic Carucci of SiriusXM NFL Radio sorts through the latest draft whispers and how they could impact the avenue Giants GM Joe Schoen travels.

Paul Dottino

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
You have a few holes on the roster to fill, but you own the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. You'll likely be able to select a very strong prospect–maybe even an All-Pro caliber player. 

This is a good thing, yes?

Not so fast.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has several scenarios to navigate, some of which are wholeheartedly based on what Tennessee and Cleveland do at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, before deciding which path to take.

Schoen has to answer some key internal questions. Does he take a young franchise quarterback high? Or should he grab a young project quarterback later? 

Perhaps he could package some of his later picks and trade up into the bottom of the first round to get one? How early does he address the defensive line, considering the position is assumed to be very deep?

Is it critical for him to invest more heavily in the offensive line, which has gone through many years of rebuilding? Can he add depth at corner and running back?

If those questions aren't enough to give Schoen a headache, he's also trying to figure out how the first two selections will go. It's assumed the Titans will take quarterback Cam Ward, but might they be willing to take a generous offer to move out? 

The Browns will likely take cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter. If it's Hunter, the Giants must decide if Carter's foot issue knocks him down the board and then determine if it's worth entertaining trade offers for the pick. 

Or maybe they just take the best player available at No. 3, regardless of position, which could mean defensive tackle Mason Graham.

These issues can become a deep pit of quicksand if you don't pull on the right rope, especially after the team is coming off a 3-14 season.

Tune in for Some Theories and Discussion!

Former Giants linebacker and now radio analyst Jonathan Casillas and long-time distinguished NFL reporter Vic Carucci of SiriusXM NFL Radio will discuss these challenges with Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino on Tuesday's show, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Afterward, fans may participate in the show via chat, audio, or video call. Please see the show description for the link to participate.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

