Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants at a Draft Crossroads
You have a few holes on the roster to fill, but you own the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. You'll likely be able to select a very strong prospect–maybe even an All-Pro caliber player.
This is a good thing, yes?
Not so fast.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has several scenarios to navigate, some of which are wholeheartedly based on what Tennessee and Cleveland do at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, before deciding which path to take.
Schoen has to answer some key internal questions. Does he take a young franchise quarterback high? Or should he grab a young project quarterback later?
Perhaps he could package some of his later picks and trade up into the bottom of the first round to get one? How early does he address the defensive line, considering the position is assumed to be very deep?
Is it critical for him to invest more heavily in the offensive line, which has gone through many years of rebuilding? Can he add depth at corner and running back?
If those questions aren't enough to give Schoen a headache, he's also trying to figure out how the first two selections will go. It's assumed the Titans will take quarterback Cam Ward, but might they be willing to take a generous offer to move out?
The Browns will likely take cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter. If it's Hunter, the Giants must decide if Carter's foot issue knocks him down the board and then determine if it's worth entertaining trade offers for the pick.
Or maybe they just take the best player available at No. 3, regardless of position, which could mean defensive tackle Mason Graham.
These issues can become a deep pit of quicksand if you don't pull on the right rope, especially after the team is coming off a 3-14 season.
Tune in for Some Theories and Discussion!
Former Giants linebacker and now radio analyst Jonathan Casillas and long-time distinguished NFL reporter Vic Carucci of SiriusXM NFL Radio will discuss these challenges with Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino on Tuesday's show, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Afterward, fans may participate in the show via chat, audio, or video call. Please see the show description for the link to participate.
