Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants Have Pending Deal with Russell Wilson
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he was seeking a veteran starting quarterback who would make the Giants as competitive as possible to win games this season. He found one who has been to two Super Bowls (with one win), 10 Pro Bowls, and participated in nine postseason runs in Russell Wilson.
The Giants, who do not officially announce transactions until they have a signed contract with the player, acknowledged Tuesday night's reports that they had reached a deal with Wilson pending a physical.
Wilson, 36, came off the bench following an early-season leg injury to win six of his first seven starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Then, they dropped four straight but made the playoffs before losing in the first round.
Wilson reportedly accepted a one-year deal and will be expected to start ahead of recently signed free agent Jameis Winson and third-stringer Tommy DeVIto. The Giants also could draft a quarterback, although it seems unlikely to happen at third overall.
On this episode of Big Blue Breakdown Live!, long-time NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, the Steelers' current radio analyst, joined host Paul Dottino to discuss this pending transaction with Wilson and what the quarterback may bring to the Giants. Dottino also took comments from the fans via chat, audio and video calls.
