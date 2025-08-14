Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants, Jets earn a split decision
The Giants' practices against the Jets this week, their only joint practices of training camp, provided mixed results for head coach Brian Daboll.
Sure, there were some very strong plays in specific periods, but the coach also admitted there were less-than-stellar plays that need to be cleaned up in other periods.
On the plus side, the offensive line, regardless of who was taking snaps, did well in their drills and made it appear as if last Saturday's performance against Buffalo (no sacks over 51 attempts) was not a fluke.
Likewise, the Giants also flexed their muscles in the red zone, routinely scoring touchdowns against the Jets' defense during those periods.
On the flip side, the offense did not fare nearly as well in the straight 11-on-11 team periods. And the defensive depth chart showed it still needs some work.
Host Paul Dottino attended both days of the dual sessions, offering his take and will delve into chats, audio, and video calls from the fans live tonight at 8 p.m. on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.
