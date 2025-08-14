Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants, Jets earn a split decision

The Giants' only joint practices of training camp showed improved pass protection and flashes of a potent offense, but some questions still remain.

Paul Dottino

Aug 12, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Giants and Jets participate in a joint practice at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and #3 Russell Wilson.
Aug 12, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Giants and Jets participate in a joint practice at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and #3 Russell Wilson. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Giants' practices against the Jets this week, their only joint practices of training camp, provided mixed results for head coach Brian Daboll.

Sure, there were some very strong plays in specific periods, but the coach also admitted there were less-than-stellar plays that need to be cleaned up in other periods.

On the plus side, the offensive line, regardless of who was taking snaps, did well in their drills and made it appear as if last Saturday's performance against Buffalo (no sacks over 51 attempts) was not a fluke.

 Likewise, the Giants also flexed their muscles in the red zone, routinely scoring touchdowns against the Jets' defense during those periods.

On the flip side, the offense did not fare nearly as well in the straight 11-on-11 team periods. And the defensive depth chart showed it still needs some work.

Host Paul Dottino attended both days of the dual sessions, offering his take and will delve into chats, audio, and video calls from the fans live tonight at 8 p.m. on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More from New York Giants On SI

manual

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS