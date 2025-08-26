Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants "First 53" Roster Reaction
How will you feel about the New York Giants' roster and what would you like to see done tonight after the team has been pared down at today's deadline?
Every team's fans feel some anxiety as NFL clubs leave some well-liked players exposed in order to get to today's 53-player roster mandate at 4 p.m. ET. For example, it was quite clear how backup quarterback and Jersey Guy Tommy DeVito had endeared himself to Giants' fans.
Yet, there's always a very good chance that many of those same players will find themselves returning to the practice squad on Wednesday while others get jettisoned in another round of league-wide shuffling.
There are many strategic ways to tinker with the roster before teams actually get to the 53-man crew they will take into Week 1 - and even then, there's always a chance a key veteran will be added for depth on a non-guaranteed contract going into Week 2.
Host Paul Dottino will sort through the revised roster and the potential alterations while taking your chats, audio and video calls, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Click here if you wish to participate in a video or audio call with Paul.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.