Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants "First 53" Roster Reaction

Some well-liked players may be leaving, but others will likely find their way back to the practice squad.

Paul Dottino

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
How will you feel about the New York Giants' roster and what would you like to see done tonight after the team has been pared down at today's deadline?

Every team's fans feel some anxiety as NFL clubs leave some well-liked players exposed in order to get to today's 53-player roster mandate at 4 p.m. ET. For example, it was quite clear how backup quarterback and Jersey Guy Tommy DeVito had endeared himself to Giants' fans.

Yet, there's always a very good chance that many of those same players will find themselves returning to the practice squad on Wednesday while others get jettisoned in another round of league-wide shuffling.

There are many strategic ways to tinker with the roster before teams actually get to the 53-man crew they will take into Week 1 - and even then, there's always a chance a key veteran will be added for depth on a non-guaranteed contract going into Week 2.

Host Paul Dottino will sort through the revised roster and the potential alterations while taking your chats, audio and video calls, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Click here if you wish to participate in a video or audio call with Paul.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

