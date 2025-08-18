Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants Making Strong Progress

The offense has been lighting up the scoreboard, but what else needs to happen for the team to be ready for opening day?

Paul Dottino

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks the sidelines during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks the sidelines during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It's almost too good to be true, right? The New York Giants have seen their offense put up at least 30 points as the team rolled to victories in their first two preseason games.

Head coach Brian Daboll has often pointed to quarterback Russell Wilson, who has started both contests, as the fuse which ignited the entire team. And it's clear that the veteran's enthusiasm has lifted everyone's spirits.

"I like playing in the preseason," Wilson said after beating the New York Jets. "I like playing any time I get a chance to do that. Especially early on, you get a rhythm. ...

"We’re doing it on the practice field as you guys have seen in how well we’ve practiced, but I think to translate that to the game, put a bunch of points on the board and to be successful. There’s still a lot more room to grow. We can be way better, we’ll be better and just as we continue to play and continue to get after it together it’s going to be fun."

Head coach Brian Daboll knows there is more work to be done and things to be cleaned up. His team will host the New England Patriots in Thursday's preseason finale, which represents their final game audition before the August 26 roster cut to 53.

Host Paul Dottino will go through the state of the roster and the depth chart tonight on the Big Blue Breakdown at 8 p.m. ET.

