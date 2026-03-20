NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter's New Jersey Number Has a Special Meaning

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter has officially picked his new jersey number after spending his rookie campaign sporting No. 51 .

Starting this season, Carter will be rocking No. 3, which was previously worn by quarterback Russell Wilson, who is currently an unrestricted free agent and is not expected to return to the Giants.

Key Takeaways: Carter has some extra motivation to build on last year’s strong finish

Abdul Carter is switching from No. 51 to No. 3, honoring his status as the No. 3 overall draft pick.

Carter had a strong rookie season with the New York Giants and is using the number change as motivation moving forward.

Carter’s choice has a deeply personal meaning. The former Penn State star defender was the third overall pick in last year’s draft, so he chose that number to pay homage to his draft slot.

Carter, who took on No. 51, which had previously been worn by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, appeared to do so with a degree of reluctance.

Carter had sought to wear No. 56, last worn and since retired in honor of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who declined to give the club his blessing to bring the digits out of retirement. He also urged Carter to pick a number already in circulation and make it his own .

Not to be deterred, Carter then sought the blessings of quarterback Phil Simms, a Giants Ring of Honor inductee, to wear his No. 11 jersey, which is also retired, the number being what Carter wore at Penn State.

Simms, who initially said he wouldn’t mind if Carter wore his jersey, also declined Carter’s request at the urging of his family and friends .

No. 51 was good to Carter

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) fumbles the ball being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Carter played in 17 games with six starts. He logged 43 total tackles, 23 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Carter’s 23 quarterback hits led all rookies in 2025 and were also the most by a Giants rookie ever, while also tying for the sixth-most among all NFL rookies since 2006.

Carter, who was a finalist for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, also set a Giants rookie record with at least a share of a sack in four consecutive games.

In last year’s draft, some thought that Carter might even be the top overall pick at one point, the honor eventually going to quarterback Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

By choosing a number that corresponds with his draft slot, perhaps that will serve as extra daily motivation to Carter in his drive to prove he should have been the top overall pick in last year’s draft class.