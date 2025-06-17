Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants Minicamp Day 1 Recap
This is the final week for the New York Giants players to get noticed by head coach Brian Daboll and his staff before they are sent off for their summer break.
Although it's true that very few, if any, decisions will be made about the 90-man roster that the team will take into training camp in late July - the players' performances in Tuesday and Wednesday's mandatory minicamp sessions will leave a lasting impression on the coaches. The staff will collect its notes from the Spring and formulate a general idea of how they will proceed with their plans for each player when the club reconvenes.
Once again, it's important to remember that the NFL's "no contact" rules remain in play during minicamp. Yet there are ways players can help themselves by remaining focused and paying attention to all of the details in the classroom and on the field. For example, rookies such as Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter have already shown well and are expected to continue doing so.
Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino delves into Day 1 of the two-day open practice as well as the team's media session with just one practice remaining. He will also delve into the fans' live chats, and audio/video calls on YouTube, beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.