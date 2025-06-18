Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants Optimistic After Minicamp
No one can be sure about what will happen when the New York Giants face their first big test in September, but it's safe to say they passed their progress report with flying colors going into the summer recess.
Head coach Brian Daboll said he was satisfied as he sent the club home after Day 2 of Minicamp, the team's final gathering before training camp opens July 22.
"I think everybody's done a good job of improving from where we started to where we are now. We talked about that this morning," Daboll said. "We made a lot of improvements in a number of areas, both individually and collectively as groups. That’s what this time of year is for, and training camp will be here in 34 days, so we have to hit the ground running."
Which players made the most of the off-season program? Who remains a "wait-and-see" proposition? Did any players take a step back? How is the team's health?
Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino delves into the final day of Minicamp - the practice and the media sessions - and offers answers to the aforementioned questions on Wednesday's YouTube show, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. He will also delve into the fans' live chats, audio/video calls and offer an early take on what to look for at training camp.
