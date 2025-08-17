Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: Jaxson Dart on Target as NY Giants Ground Jets
The New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart are checking a lot of boxes this August, with the offense lighting up the scoreboard for the second straight week and the defense showing plenty to be optimistic about in their 31-12 preseason victory over the New York Jets.
In this episode, we'll break down all the highlights, including Dart’s near-flawless performance, explosive plays from both sides of the ball, and standout efforts from the likes of Dante Miller and Dane Belton.
We’ll also touch on some areas that still need work—like the ground game and run defense, plus those rare moments when the Jets found their groove.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines all aspects of the win as the Giants improved their preseason record to 2-0 with one game remaining.
