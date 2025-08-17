Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: Jaxson Dart on Target as NY Giants Ground Jets

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart completes 13 consecutive passes and directs two TD drives in three possessions; Evan Neal's guard debut a success

Paul Dottino

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart are checking a lot of boxes this August, with the offense lighting up the scoreboard for the second straight week and the defense showing plenty to be optimistic about in their 31-12 preseason victory over the New York Jets.

In this episode, we'll break down all the highlights, including Dart’s near-flawless performance, explosive plays from both sides of the ball, and standout efforts from the likes of Dante Miller and Dane Belton. 

We’ll also touch on some areas that still need work—like the ground game and run defense, plus those rare moments when the Jets found their groove.


Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines all aspects of the win as the Giants improved their preseason record to 2-0 with one game remaining.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

