Malik Nabers Reportedly Set to Undergo ACL Surgery This Week
We are beginning to get the full picture regarding New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers' season-ending injury and ensuing rehab following a torn right ACL in Week 4 against the Chargers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Nabers will undergo surgery on his ACL this week; however, he will also have surgery on his meniscus.
The second-year receiver will not, however, have a procedure done on a torn labrum in his shoulder, which he suffered during training camp, nor the turf toe issue that he’s been dealing with since college.
If all goes well with the receiver’s recovery, Nabers should be ready for the start of the Giants’ 2026 training camp next July.
Giants' offense misses Nabers’ production.
It was evident the Giants' offense lacked a major playmaker during their 26-14 loss to the Saints in Week 5. After scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game, the Giants' offense’s scoring machine went silent for the rest of the game.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart finished 26-of-40 on the day for 202 yards and two touchdowns; however, he also threw two interceptions, though arguably neither was his fault.
It was a busy day for Dart, who attempted 40 passes just twice during his senior season at Ole Miss.
Although the Giants had a pass-heavy offense, the wide receivers did not contribute significantly. Wan'Dale Robinson had five catches, Darius Slayton had three, and Beaux Collins had one, with the three receivers combining for 68 yards total on the day.
Jalin Hyatt was targeted in a game for the first time this season, but failed to haul in a catch on three targets.
It was evident Brian Daboll tried to generate receiving production from his running backs and tight ends.
The top three receivers on the day in terms of yardage were tight end Daniel Bellinger, running back Cam Skattebo, and tight end Theo Johnson, who combined for 130 yards on the day. It was the most yards in any game this season for Giants tight ends and running backs combined.
Despite the uptick in usage for the tight ends and running backs in the pass game, the offense lacked explosive plays without Nabers. The Giants attempted to get Slayton involved in the deep-passing game; however, Dart was unable to connect with him on multiple attempts.
Following the Injury to Nabers, there was some speculation that the Giants would bring in another wide receiver.
However, the Giants passed on that, with Daboll explaining that they viewed the tight ends as receiving options.
With Slayton dealing with a hamstring injury, the Giants won’t be able to justify not adding at least one more player to that position unit.
The most likely candidate to figure is Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who sits on their practice squad.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.