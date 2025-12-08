Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson Ranked Among Top Pending UFAs in New Analysis

While the New York Giants might not be putting on the most attractive product on the field this season with a 2-11 record coming out of their very late bye week, they do have a handful of players on their roster whom the rest of the league will be keeping tabs on as free agency looms in the spring.

One of those names that could be sitting atop many of the 32 front offices' lists as the 2025 campaign rounds to a close for the sub-.500 hundred clubs like the Giants include wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who has been a surprise offensive player for the franchise in the final year of his rookie contract.

Through the team's first 13 games, Robinson, the 2022 second-round pick out of Kentucky, leads the Giants' receiving production with 73 receptions for 828 yards (11.3 average) and three touchdowns.

His efforts are among the best for slot receivers this fall and have him in a solid position to break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, which began with injury woes as a novice.

For a fairly undersized player at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, achieving those statistics despite the losing circumstances that have engulfed the organization once again is bound to garner some eyeballs from competing general managers looking to improve their rosters in the offseason for a push towards relevancy in 2026.

With that in mind, Robinson has been viewed as a highly coveted option set to hit the open market by the writers over at SI.com's MMQB, who ranked the Giants' pass catcher No. 16 in their list of the 50 best NFL unrestricted free agents who will be picking up the phone for offers in a couple of months.

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

"Robinson is enjoying a breakout year, giving rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart a reliable target on the outside," Matt Verderame said.

"With Malik Nabers out for the season since Week 4 with a torn ACL, Robinson has stepped up, catching 66 passes for 794 yards and three touchdowns. Coming off his rookie deal, Robinson should get a sizable deal."

The Giants have always had the utmost confidence in what Robinson could offer their offense, given his skill set, which flashes a good mix of speed and route-running that can stretch into the second and third levels of the field despite his smaller size.

However, it has taken a couple of seasons in East Rutherford for that potential to truly be put on display in the team's offensive attack. As soon as he came in as a rookie, Robinson suffered an ACL tear just six games into the 2022 season and was limited to a meager 227 yards and one endzone score.

In the years that have followed that unlucky start, Robinson has steadily increased his aerial impact as the Giants have struggled to find consistent production amid lackluster play at quarterback.

That has meant catching at least 60 balls in the last three seasons to date and finishing as no lower than the third-best wideout in the Giants' huddle.

Robinson also hasn't had the benefit of being one of the lone proven playmakers on the team. While that can be viewed as both a blessing and a curse for any skilled player, it has presented a unique challenge for him as this season has progressed. The Giants have been the victim of injuries to a couple of key pieces in their position group, with the biggest being the loss of Malik Nabers, the No. 1 threat.

As MMQB points out in their rankings, the moment has not been too big for Robinson, who has always wanted to prove that he belongs in the NFL and to compete at a high level.

In addition to his current numbers with four games left to be played, he has been invaluable to creating some downfield potential in the Giants' offense with an eleventh-best 324 yards after contact , and 13 missed tackles forced that have helped him notch two 100-yard outings this fall.

If Robinson can make it to his goal of surpassing 1,000 yards, he would become the 11th different Giants receiver to accomplish the feat and the second consecutive after Nabers crushed it with flying colors with his 1,204 yards as a rookie last season.

Joining such a rare company in the franchise record books would only add to the allure of resigning him in the offseason, but it would also spike up the offers from competing teams looking to steal his services away from the Giants.

Robinson is currently estimated to hold a $14.989 million market value and could attain a new deal that would jolt him into the top 30 wide receivers at the time of signing.

The Giants should be very active in seeking additional upgrades at their skilled positions as they hope to surround quarterback Jaxson Dart with as many talented weapons as possible to capitalize on his strong passing abilities, which have already flashed with a less-than-elite arsenal.

Luckily for them, they might not have to look very far than one of their in-house players who has made no indication that he wants to take his talents elsewhere next year.

That is, unless Robinson gets blown away by an offer or two, which could then create greater demand and force the Giants into a tough financial decision as they continue to navigate their strenuous salary cap situation.

With the year he is building, and that isn't over yet, Robinson deserves to receive the fruits of his labor.

The Giants can jumpstart their offseason agenda by respecting his efforts and locking down their draft pick, so that, with the returns of Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Cam Skattebo, the franchise can at least have a pretty good foundation to fortify their offense for what hopes to be a brighter future.

