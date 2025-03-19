New Mock Draft Outlines Ideal Scenarios for Giants, Titans
The 2025 NFL Draft will be fascinating, with the first three franchises (Titans, Browns, and Giants) likely seeking their long-term fixes at quarterback. And while there is a chance the Giants could miss out on the top quarterback prospects (pending a trade-up, which doesn’t appear likely), Pro Football Focus, in its latest mock draft, thinks it is in what’s a creative shakeup in the top three spots.
In this latest mock draft, the Giants send the Titans their No. 3 pick, No. 65 pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick—significant capital. New York then selects Cam Ward, a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, from the University of Miami.
The Browns, holding the second pick, select Shedeur Sanders from the University of Colorado. Deshaun Watson, the Browns' most recent starter, is unlikely to play this season after reinjuring his Achilles. Cleveland also traded for veteran Kenny Pickett, which might have set the stage for them to draft a young quarterback.
Sanders had his best season last year, finishing with a 75.5 QBR, 4,134 passing yards, and 37 touchdowns. However, as the draft draws near, Sanders has ranked behind Ward on many media-generated big boards, including CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, and NFL.com.
The shakeup comes with the Titans' pick at No. 3 in this mock draft. Rather than go Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter, the Titans find their quarterback of the future in Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart.
This would be a dream scenario for the Titans to get a solid quarterback prospect and a bounty of picks for the Giants. However, the chances of this scenario playing out are practically nil.
For one, the Giants are not strictly one quarterback away from being able to afford to give up all that draft capital this year and in the future. Any proposed trade for the Giants to move up that includes next year’s first-round pick is likely a deal breaker.
The other reason is, according to the NFL draft trade value chart, there is only an 800-point difference between the first and third overall picks. A second and the second of their two third-round picks should be enough to offer fair value.
That said, no one can blame the Titans for having a high price to move down if they want a significant haul of draft picks.