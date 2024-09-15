New York Giants at Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen & More Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL season is here and the New York Giants are already facing immense pressure to pull out their first victory following a Week 1 disaster against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Giants fell 28-6 at home against the Vikings on a day where seemingly everything went wrong on the offensive side of the ball, most notably at the quarterback position. And while head coach Brian Daboll is sticking with Daniel Jones, it’s fair to wonder how much longer he will do so if the play at that position doesn’t improve, thus putting the team’s chances of having an improved season in jeopardy.
Jones, who is in a clear make-or-break season, threw for a measly 186 yards and two interceptions against the Vikings, looking like a complete shell of his former self. He was hesitant, missed open receivers and threw a lot of passes into the dirt. His confidence was called into question, though he insisted this week that he hasn’t lost any confidence in himself.
The offensive line played a solid game. Of the five sacks allowed, only two were the result of breakdowns. The run blocking was more of a problem for this unit, but overall, it wasn’t a disaster.
Rookie receiver Malik Nabers had five catches for 66 yards in his debut despite the lackluster quarterback play. And another glaring issue was the pass rush, as Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined for just two pressures and one quarterback hit.
In short, the Giants need a bounce back game this Sunday if they want to save their season. Luckily for them, they face the Washington Commanders. There's no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL, but the Giants seem to have success against the Commanders every single year.
Washington is coming off of a 37-20 loss to the Buccaneers last week. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 184 yards, but rushed for 88 more with two touchdowns.
The Commanders' defense, their secondary specifically, is worrisome. Their 2023 first round pick, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, is out for the next several weeks with a thumb injury. Their secondary depth was already thin, despite Forbes not playing well anyways.
This is a game the Giants should win given their clear talent advantage. Can Jones, who has historically fared well against the Commanders (5-1-1 career record), pull out a better performance? His and the Giants future depends on it.
New York Giants On SI
New York Giants (0-1) vs Washington Commanders (0-1)
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
- Regular Season History: This will be the 183rd regular season meeting between the Giants and Commanders. The Giants swept Washington last season, 14-7 in Week 7 and 31-19 in Week 11.
- TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Play-by-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Jen Hale, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Scott Novak
SI Sportsbook Odds:
- Spread: Giants +1.5, Commanders -1.5
- Money Line: Giants +100, Commanders -125
- Over/Under: Giants, Over 42.5 (-118), Commanders Under 42.5 (+100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
