Jameis Winston Hilariously Explains How to Properly ‘Eat a W’ on ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’
Even when not on the field, Jameis Winston is the gift that keeps on giving.
The current Giants backup quarterback joined Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN’s ManningCast Saturday during the game between the 49ers and Seahawks where he was asked to explain one of his signature moments. His “eat a W” pregame speech from his time with the Buccaneers has lived on in NFL lore as a viral meme that promises a laugh any time it’s shared. Winston and Giants starter Jaxson Dart even did the signature motion after a preseason win this year.
Luckily for us all, Eli asked Winston to explain how to properly “eat a W” on his ManningCast appearance because apparently Peyton needed some tips for all his on-air food consumption. As you could imagine, hilarity ensued.
“Well, the most important thing about eating a W is the approach,” he said. “And when you dive into eating a W, you know that you’re eating a nice protein-based meal. One thing I have, I have what you call a mallet finger. And when you have two mallet ring fingers, it allows you to really lock that middle finger and then you just take it slowly, and you bite the nub. You bite the nub that’s on top of that W and it’s amazing, it’s very delicious.”
Winston’s straight-faced, descriptive response to the playful question made the explanation all the more better. What else would you expect from the lovable QB?
That wasn’t the only laughable moment from Winston’s ManningCast appearance. He belted a great rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Eli:
He gave a hilarious comparison for Eli’s hips when asked to compare the former Giants QB with his own pregame routine:
And he was all for Peyton’s pitched NFL rule changes that were inspired by the NBA:
Never change, Jameis.