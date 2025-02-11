New York Giants Draft Prospect: IDL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has three-down potential in the NFL, and is a player who still has plenty of room to get even better.
Derrick Harmon
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 310 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Oregon
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Loyola High School in Detroit, Michigan, where he was the 24th-ranked player in the state and the 98th-graded defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Harmon initially attended Michigan State and spent three solid seasons there before transferring to Oregon for his senior year. Harmon was a four-star recruit on the transfer portal. He was the 100th-ranked player transferring and the ninth overall-ranked defensive lineman.
Harmon recorded 90 pressures through 816 pass-rushing snaps in college – 55 were with the Ducks in 2024. He added 43 hurries and 25 STOPs in 2024.
He did miss 12 tackles (26.7%) and finished his college career with a high 19.1% missed tackle rate. His 2024 play earned him a spot on the Second-Team All-Big 10.
Strengths
- Great length and size with a thick midsection and long arms
- Solid quickness off the snap with sufficient agility
- Possesses good immediate burst/explosiveness + upper body strength to generate force
- Operates well through trash/traffic
- Very strong upper body – controls the POA well
- Good run defender with excellent eyes
- Anchors down/lags – leverages run responsibility well
- Solid ability to take on double teams when he stays low
- Stays low into contact solid hand usage to keep OL away from his chest
- Smart backside defender – aware!
- Good interior pass rusher with enough quickness to penetrate
- Good movement with bull-rush, gets to half-man adequately
- Hand usage as a pass rusher is an asset
- Violent moves to separate at the POA – heavy hands
- Good swim/arm and solid club
- Earned pressure with finesse and power in 2024
- Solid in twists/stunts – decleates unexpecting OL (better as hammer)
- Smart, aware player
- Good competitive toughness/hustle
Weaknesses
- Some solid athletic traits with some deficiencies
- Lacks bend to corner – stiff
- Very top heavy with extra visceral weight
- Skinnier lower body for a DL of his size
- Gets too high with his rush
- Linear rusher who has noticeable stiffness
- Has to finish plays with more consistency – 26.7% missed tackle rate
- One season of real production
Summary
Derrick Harmon is a tall, long defensive tackle with a top-heavy build and with a good first-step and violent hands.
Harmon wins with finesse and power as a rusher, albeit he is a bit linear and stiff with his rush; he flashed heavy-handed pass-rushing combinations that allowed him to pressure the quarterback 55 times in 2024 – his best year by far in college.
He’s a reliable run defender with good anchor ability, eyes, and hand usage to discard and locate.
Although Harmon locates ball carriers behind or around the LOS, he struggles to finish the play—he has missed way too many tackles in his career. He does have a solid first step; however, he has some athletic limitations that cap his ceiling.
Overall, Harmon is a solid pass rusher who possesses solid hand technique and can create pressures in multiple ways while being a reliable run defender.
GRADE: 6.3