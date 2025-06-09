New York Giants Training Camp Preview: OLB Tomon Fox
Outside linebacker Tomon Fox has spent the last three seasons trying to become a regular fixture in this New York Giants defense. Given the lack of quality edge depth over the past few seasons, Fox was right to feel that he could break through with this team.
His first season with the Giants was encouraging. After signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following his career at North Carolina, Fox was able to make the final 53-man roster.
In his first game of his rookie campaign, a 21-20 victory over Tennessee, Fox played 27 defensive snaps and recorded his first and only sack of the season.
His rookie season was highlighted by his eight-tackle performance in a week eight 27-13 loss to the Seahawks. In that game, he had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
He made his first career start in their week 18 loss to Philadelphia. He played all 73 defensive snaps and added 17 special teams snaps. He finished with five tackles and a tackle for loss.
The 2022 season felt like a sign of a promising future, but in 2023, the team brought in a couple of bodies that would make it more competitive during training camp, and ultimately, he did not make the final roster.
He was re-signed to the practice squad and spent almost the entire season there. He did get a quick call-up to the active roster in Week 16 against the Eagles.
In that game, he played 19 defensive plays and 12 special teams plays. He was waived and returned to the practice squad the next week.
It was an up-and-down season for Fox in his third year with the Giants. He spent time going from the practice squad to the active roster. This happened multiple times before finally sticking for the final seven games of the season.
He was once again a backup on defense, spelling the starters. He averaged just a touch under 30 percent of the snaps on defense. That equates to approximately 20 snaps per game.
As a special teamer, he continued to show his value and compete hard. He was able to earn almost 70 percent of the snaps there. He totaled 14 tackles; seven were solo, and two were tackles for loss.
He also added three quarterback hits. His most productive game of the season was their week seven matchup against Philadelphia. He had three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and his only sack of the season.
Tomon Fox, OLB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 245 lbs.
Exp: 4
School: North Carolina
How Acquired: FA-'22
Contract/Cap Info
Tomon Fox signed a one-year, $1.030 million contract with the New York Giants for 2025, a standard minimum-salary deal. The $1.030 million represents his base salary, as he did not receive a signing bonus or any incentives.
2025 Preview
It feels like Fox has proven that he is good enough to stay around this team but not good enough for the team to give him the chance to be a regular major contributor.
The upcoming training camp could be his most challenging test to make this team. The Giants have added some bigger, more traditional defensive linemen to play defensive end, and the presence of rookie Abdul Carter means that there will likely be less room for players like Fox on the roster.
In addition to Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Carter, there is also Chauncey Golston, whom the team signed in free agency this offseason. Fox could very well be the odd man out once again due to the numbers.
