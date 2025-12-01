Giants Elevate Two, Sign One Ahead of Week 13 Clash with Patriots

The New York Giants have elevated inside linebacker Swayze Bozeman and receiver Dalen Cambre from their practice squad ahead of this evening’s game against the New England Patriots.

It’s the third elevation for both players, who have played key roles on special teams.

The elevation of Bozeman likely means that inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck/knee), who was listed as questionable on the team's Saturday injury report, will not be able to go this evening.

Bozeman has appeared in five games now for the Giants this season and has two assisted tackles on defense, and four tackles (one solo) on special teams. It is the third elevation for Bozeman, who was on the 53-man roster earlier in the year.

Cambre, who has mainly been a special teams contributor, gets his third and final standard elevation. He has contributed two special teams tackles (one solo) and received one snap on offense last week in the Giants’ overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants also signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster, which likely means that Victor Dimukeje (knee), who was listed as questionable for tonight’s game, is going to be inactive.

Dimukeje would join outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), who was declared out of the game on Saturday, on the inactive list.

Fox has yet to register a tackle on defense for the Giants this season, but he has two solo tackles on special teams. Fox has 27 defensive snaps this season (Weeks 3, 4, and 11). He started in Week 11 when rookie Abdul Carter was benched for the opening series.

Fox, per PFF, has registered two pressures this season, none of them quarterback sacks. He was on the 53-man roster earlier in the year as well, before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad. Fox, who has appeared in 32 career games (two starts) for the Giants, has been with the team since 2022 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina.

The Patriots, meanwhile, announced that they have elevated offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from their practice squad for this week's game.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage