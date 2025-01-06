Breaking: New York Giants Will Retain Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll
New York Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have advised general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll that they will be retained in their respective positions for 2025.
"Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization," Mara said in a statement released by the team on Monday morning.
"As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.
"We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."
Schoen and Daboll, hired from Buffalo in 2022, enjoyed a successful first season running the franchise’s control. They went 9-7-1 and got the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, in which Daboll won “Coach of the Year” honors.
But since then, things have gone south for the pair. Schoen has drawn criticism for some questionable drafting, particularly in the first three rounds, where his classes have yet to produce a first-team Pro Bowler or All-Pro and where two of his four first-round picks (Evan Neal and Deonte Banks) have yet to show progress in their respective career trajectories.
Schoen was also heavily criticized for allowing young leaders like Saquon Barkley, Julian Love, and Xavier McKinney to walk out of the locker room despite claims of wanting to build a winning culture.
However, to his credit, his 2024 draft class appears to be the best yet and might have played a big role in ownership’s decision to retain him on the job.
Daboll’s return, while expected, wasn’t necessarily a slam dunk. He took over this year's play calling, but the Giants offense has been a mess.
In Daboll’s defense, he likely pointed to the play of the quarterback position, something he alluded to after the Giants went on a scoring rampage against the Indianapolis Colts in a game where Drew Lock had his best performance of his career.
Potentially using that game as an argument to retain his job and his position as play-caller, Daboll likely reinforced the idea that with better quarterback play, the offense could look like it did against the Colts more often in the future.
It must be remembered that Schoen and Daboll, as shown on Hard Knocks, were looking to upgrade the quarterback position despite publicly saying multiple times that they were willing to stick with Daniel Jones, who was coming off a torn ACL at the time.
That said, Schoen and Daboll will still need to determine the franchise's next move regarding the quarterback position.
The Giants could re-sign one of Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito to ensure continuity in the room and have someone who could mentor any new faces. Or they could start over from scratch, both from a veteran and youngster perspective.
Stay tuned for more analysis and coverage of this breaking story.