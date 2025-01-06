New York Giants Week 18 Report Card: Philly Flop
The grades are in for the New York Giants’ 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 regular-season finale.
The Giants offense came crashing back down to earth after last week’s scoring fest, with only one Drew Lock pass–a 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Malik Nabers that the receiver made a gorgeous move to get into the end zone.
Otherwise, the Giants only mustered up 100 rushing yards on 25 carries and only 138 receiving yards. The Giants converted 28.6% of their third-down attempts and 50% of their fourth-down tries.
Red zone? Forget about it –one attempt, no conversion–all of this against solely Eagles backups. Not good at all.
This week was a mixed bag. At times, quarterback Tanner McKee moved the ball down the field too easily. Jahan Dotson led the Eagles receivers with 94 yards on seven catches.
Two late-game penalties–a neutral zone infraction by outside linebacker Boogie Basham on 4th-and-3 and a roughing the passer called on Kayvon Thibodeaux on 3rd-and-11 allowed the Eagles to extend their final scoring drive, leading to Jake Elliott’s 32-yard field goal with 51 seconds left. Speaking of penalties, Dru Phillips jumped early on a “tush push” play to give the Eagles a free first down.
The good? There were two sacks, including a 1.5 performance by Thiboeaux (Brian Burns had the other half-sack). Throw in eight quarterback hits, four tackles for a loss, and five pass breakups, and it wasn’t a disaster.
Other than for Isaiah Rodgers’ 51-yard kickoff return, the unit had a decent day. The Giants whipped out a fake punt that got them a first down when the ball was directly snapped to Dane Belton. Nice play design and even better execution.
The Giants have found a returner in Ihmir Smith Marsette, who finished with a 12.5 average on two punt returns. Zero punt return yards by the Eagles, leading to Jamie Gillan having a 40.0 net average. Graham Gano hit both field goals (25 and 53 yards).
As has been the case most of the season, the playcalling was a head-scratcher (again), considering this team told us they were aiming to win the game.
Why go for it on fourth down at midfield and then later on in a similar spot go for the field goal? Why run plays closer to the goal line that are slow to develop?
Speaking of play calling, why have Brian Burns cover a tight end? And why not bring the pressure earlier in the game if the goal was to win it?