Giants Country

New York Giants Week 18 Report Card: Philly Flop

The Giants struggle to make the grade (again) in their 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The grades are in for the New York Giants20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 regular-season finale. 

W18: Offense. F. Back to reality. . . Offense

The Giants offense came crashing back down to earth after last week’s scoring fest, with only one Drew Lock pass–a 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Malik Nabers that the receiver made a gorgeous move to get into the end zone.

Otherwise, the Giants only mustered up 100 rushing yards on 25 carries and only 138 receiving yards. The Giants converted 28.6% of their third-down attempts and 50% of their fourth-down tries.

Red zone? Forget about it –one attempt, no conversion–all of this against solely Eagles backups.  Not good at all. 

. Defense. W18: Defense . C. Some good and some bad.

This week was a mixed bag. At times, quarterback Tanner McKee moved the ball down the field too easily. Jahan Dotson led the Eagles receivers with 94 yards on seven catches. 

Two late-game penalties–a neutral zone infraction by outside linebacker Boogie Basham on 4th-and-3  and a roughing the passer called on Kayvon Thibodeaux on 3rd-and-11 allowed the Eagles to extend their final scoring drive, leading to Jake Elliott’s 32-yard field goal with 51 seconds left. Speaking of penalties, Dru Phillips jumped early on a “tush push” play to give the Eagles a free first down. 

The good? There were two sacks, including a 1.5 performance by Thiboeaux (Brian Burns had the other half-sack). Throw in eight quarterback hits, four tackles for a loss, and five pass breakups, and it wasn’t a disaster.

Special Teams. W18: Special Teams. B-. Not too bad..

Other than for Isaiah Rodgers’ 51-yard kickoff return, the unit had a decent day. The Giants whipped out a fake punt that got them a first down when the ball was directly snapped to Dane Belton. Nice play design and even better execution.

The Giants have found a returner in Ihmir Smith Marsette, who finished with a 12.5 average on two punt returns. Zero punt return yards by the Eagles, leading to Jamie Gillan having a 40.0 net average. Graham Gano hit both field goals (25 and 53 yards).    

W18: Coaching. F. Not much to be pleased with this week.. . Coaching

As has been the case most of the season, the playcalling was a head-scratcher (again), considering this team told us they were aiming to win the game.

Why go for it on fourth down at midfield and then later on in a similar spot go for the field goal? Why run plays closer to the goal line that are slow to develop?  

Speaking of play calling, why have Brian Burns cover a tight end? And why not bring the pressure earlier in the game if the goal was to win it?    

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day