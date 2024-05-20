Daniel Jones Participates in 7-on-7 Drills in Giants’ First OTA Practice This Spring
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is getting closer to returning to the field after suffering a season-ending ACL tear last year.
Jones, entering his sixth NFL season, took part in the Giants’ first OTA practice of the spring on Monday at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center headquarters, the team’s official website reported. The practice was closed to the media, who will have access to Thursday’s practice.
According to Dan Salomone of Giants.com, Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills, completing passes to receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers.
Jones, aiming to be fully cleared by the start of training camp in late July, has been making impressive progress in his rehab based on updates provided throughout the off-season by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Jones was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent surgery on November 22 and was shown in a photograph appearing on the team’s website last week running with his teammates, another positive sign in his rehab.
The Giants will have OTA practices on May 21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, and June 6-7, with their mandatory minicamp set for June 11-13.
The media will have access to the May 23 practice this week.