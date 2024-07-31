Darius Slayton Switches Agency Representation
After missing most of the New York Giants' offseason program this spring, receiver Darius Slayton didn’t quite get the long-term commitment he was looking for from the team.
With the handwriting seemingly on the wall for the 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton has decided to switch agency representation, moving on from Micahel Perrett of Priority Sports to Athletes First's David Mulugheta and Trey Smith, according to ESPN.
Perrett worked with Giants general manager Joe Schoen this offseason to resolve Slayton’s desire for more security beyond the two-year, $12 million deal he signed during the 2023 offseason.
While he didn’t get the additional years he was seeking, the Giants reportedly added $650K in incentives to his contract based on playtime and performance. Slayton, the Giants receiving yardage leader in four of his five seasons, could earn as much as $2.15 million in incentives.
Slayton, who signed the modified contract during the last week of May, said at the time he was satisfied with his deal.
Of course, the challenge will be for Slayton to get the volume he’s gotten in the past. Except for the 2021 season, in which he dealt with injuries, Slayton has never had fewer than 70 pass targets for the Giants, with 2020 seeing him get 96 targets.
He also has never had a 1,000-yard season, coming closest to that mark last year when he logged 770 yards.
The Giants have drafted a receiver in each of the last three drafts–Wan’Dale Robinson in 2022, Jalin Hyatt in 2023, and first-rounder Malik Nabers this year—so the handwriting appears to be on the wall for the 27-year-old former Auburn receiver who has been nothing short of a solid teammate.