November 29, 2021
Darnay Holmes Could Miss Time After Injuring Ribs

The Giants defensive secondary could be without one of their slot cornerbacks for multiple games, pending the outcome of further tests.
Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes could miss at least a couple of weeks after reportedly suffering a rib injury in Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Holmes was injured after intercepting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter on a ball intended for Quez Watkins. Holmes returned the interception 15 yards but was tackled by Watkins and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata on the play.

According to NJ Advance Media, who was first with the report, Holmes tried to play through the injury but eventually was ruled out with what the team classified as a chest injury. NJ Advance Media also reported that Holmes had trouble breathing after suffering the hit and was taken to a nearby hospital at halftime to be evaluated and treated.

The second-year corner was reportedly released from the hospital Monday morning but was still to undergo further tests. Depending on what those tests show, Holmes could be looking at landing on injured reserve if his injury is expected to keep him out more than three weeks, which is the minimum time for a player to sit on IR.

Holmes had three tackles, the interception, and a pass defensed prior to leaving hte game. In 23 career games with nine starts, the former UCLA product has 59 tackles,  2 interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

