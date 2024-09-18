Devin Singletary Proving to Be Wise Investment So Far for Giants
New York Giants running back Devin “Motor” Singletary is not Saquon Barkley and doesn’t pretend to be.
But through two games, Singletary, who had no reservations about wearing Barkley’s No. 26 jersey after he left for the greener pastures of the Philadelphia Eagles, has been productive.
Singletary scored the Giants' first touchdown of the 2024 season, a 7-yard run to the end zone that snapped their streak of 27 straight games without an opening-drive touchdown, making two Commanders defenders miss while giving the Giants the lead in the first quarter.
Singletary, who had 95 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown run, had better lanes to run through this week. Although he had a painful fumble in the third quarter, Singletary has proven to be a nice pickup through two games.
Per Pro Football Focus, he’s third among running backs with 12 forced missed tackles, one behind league leaders Rhamondre Stevens of the Patriots and Jordan Mason of the 49ers.
Singletary is also averaging 3.50 yards after contact, 11th among running backs with a minimum of 24 rushing attempts and only a .07 difference from Barkley’s average.
Want more? Singletary is currently averaging 5.1 yards per carry, tied for seventh in the league with Mason whereas Barkley is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
As a team, the Giants' running game is ranked 22nd in the league, averaging 101.5 yards per carry, but they’re 14th in rushing yards per play (4.72). Singletary believes that things can be better, and he’s doing his part to ensure the needle points in the right direction.
"Just got to use it as fuel. That's really what it comes down to,” Singletary said. “You know, we're really close. [We're] heading in the direction we want to go in.”