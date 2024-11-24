Eli Manning Returns to Coach Pro Bowl Against His Brother
The Manning brothers will return as head coaches for the 2025 Pro Bowl games.
The NFL confirmed this week that Peyton and Eli Manning will coach the AFC and NFC rosters at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.
This year’s games will mark the third straight year the Mannings have coached the Pro Bowl together. In the last two years, Eli and the NFC have topped the AFC as led by his older brother, who is eager to end Eli's two-year run of luck.
Eli, a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP, said he loves everything about the Pro Bowl games, but nothing gives him more joy than hearing his brother complain about losing.
While the Pro Bowl is about fun and games, the fans look forward to seeing the pair face off again.
Throughout their respective careers, Peyton has played in the Pro Bowl 14 times, while Manning has played in it four times. The pair also played against each other in the Pro Bowl twice, in 2009 and 2013, both of which were won by the NFC.
The Mannings have become key figures in the NFL's revamped Pro Bowl structure, which abandons the conventional tackle football game. In efforts to reduce the risk of injury after playing a full season, the event has switched its focus in favor of skills events and flag football games.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will include a skills competition on Jan. 30th and a flag football game on Feb. 2.
The AFC vs. NFC flag football game will be played in a 7-on-7 style. The goal is to score six (6) points with a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line and a 2-point conversion option from the 10-yard line.
The game will be played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Throughout the week, the Pro Bowl Games will hold several events highlighting youth and high school football players and teachers.
On Saturday, February 1, the best middle school football players in American Youth Football will play in an All-Star Game at Lake Howell High School to honor their work with teams across the country.
The first NFL Girls Flag All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 2. It will give the best players from USA Today's Top 25 rankings the chance to show off their skills nationally. Both games will be shown on ESPN.
To demonstrate the NFL's commitment to flag football's worldwide expansion and accessibility before the LA 2028 Olympic Games, the Pro Bowl Games will include the International NFL Flag Championship Tournament, which will feature top youth teams from around the world.
In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show. The NFL's best players will compete in special events that will highlight their ability to compete both on and off the field.
Fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games begins Nov. 25 and will run through Dec. 23.