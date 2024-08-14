Ex-Giants Pass Rusher Looking to Cook with a New Team
It's already been 14 years since the New York Giants selected Jason Pierre-Paul in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
The former South Florida product had a modest rookie season with the Giants, appearing in all 16 games and totaling 4.5 sacks. It was the next season that really made Pierre-Paul a household name within the Giants fanbase.
During the 2011 season, Pierre-Paul exploded for 16.5 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss, and 28 quarterback hits. This was the year the Giants went on another magical run to the Super Bowl, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the second time in four years.
Pierre-Paul had a massive impact on the Giants' game plan to get to Brady in that game. He would go on to play another six years with the team that drafted him.
Pierre-Paul ended his Giants tenure with 432 total tackles, 87 tackles for a loss, 109 quarterback hits, and 58.5 sacks, traded in the 2018 offseason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third-round pick and a swap of fourth-rounders.
Pierre-Paul had a solid tenure with the Bucs, totaling 171 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 55 quarterback hits, and 33 sacks in four seasons. He was also a part of their Super Bowl 55 team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020-21 season.
The former Giants pass rusher took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make it clear that the next team he signs with will go to the Super Bowl.
He's bounced around with a few teams since departing from Tampa Bay, playing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and last season with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.
The 35-year-old made it clear he's not done with the game of football just yet. And while there doesn’t appear to be any indication of there being a reunion with the team that drafted him, one never knows how things might turn out.
The Giants have tried to restock their young, homegrown pass-rushing talent pool, which coincidentally dried up when they shipped Pierre-Paul to the Bucs.
They drafted Azeez Ojulari in the second round of the 2021 draft, but injuries and lack of consistency have reduced him to a situational pass-rushing role. They added Kayvin Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2022 draft, and he’s an emerging star for them.
And they traded for Brian Burns, a productive yet still young pass rusher who will pair with Thibodeaux.
The Giants bringing back Pierre-Paul would definitely make headlines, but the idea right now is nothing more than a fantasy given the commitment by general manager Joe Schoen to build a younger core group of talent.